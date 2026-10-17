Packers Activate Skyy Moore Replacement, Say Goodbye to $23 Million Starter

The Green Bay Packers continue grappling with injuries to key players at thin positions ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, and Saturday saw the team send three more players to the injured reserve list while bringing just one back from IR.

Starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who inked a two-year deal worth $23 million total to join Green Bay in March, will miss the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles tendon. Meanwhile, wide receiver Savion Williams is likely to make his 2026 debut after returning from a high ankle sprain he sustained near the end of the preseason and will replace Skyy Moore on the roster.

“Packers moves: WR Savion Williams activated off IR,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported on Saturday, October 17. “DT Jonathan Ford, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Skyy Moore placed on injured reserve. Edge Arron Mosby, WR Coleman Owen elevated from the practice squad for tomorrow vs. Dallas.”

Skyy Moore Fell Short in WR3 Role After Jayden Reed Injury, Represents Major Loss for Packers’ Special Teams Unit

Moore is dealing with a severe ankle sprain of his own and will now miss at least the next four weeks.

He stepped into the WR3 role in Week 3 following the season-ending injury to Jayden Reed, getting seven targets and making three catches for 31 yards. However, Moore was unable to capitalize over the next two weeks, tallying just two catches for a total of -2 yards on three targets before exiting the game against the Chicago Bears last weekend with the ankle injury.

Moore’s loss is a bigger deal to the special teams unit, as he was the primary punt and kickoff returner on the roster. Second-year wideout Matthew Golden is likely to handle punt return duties in Moore’s stead, while Williams will likely join Bo Melton on the kickoff return team.

Savion Williams Has Chance to Establish Himself as Packers’ Third Wide Receiver Amid Jayden Reed, Skyy Moore Injuries

Williams will probably function mostly in a special teams role, at least against Dallas on Sunday, as the third-round pick in 2025 (No. 87 overall out of TCU) has not played a snap yet this regular season.

During his rookie campaign, Williams tallied 10 catches on 10 targets for 78 yards and one score. He also rushed the football 11 times for 37 yards.

The Packers’ wide receiver room falls off a cliff after Golden and Christian Watson, with Moore’s 35 receiving yards on the season ranking third in the position group.

Thus, there is an opening in Green Bay’s pass game that Williams should get a chance to fill, though the Packers are also a likely candidate to trade for another pass-catcher ahead of the league’s November 10 deadline.