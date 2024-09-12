2-Time Super Bowl Champion QB Floated as ‘Malik Willis Insurance’ for Packers

There’s certainly nothing wrong with a good insurance policy, particularly when it comes to the backup quarterback position in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers are about to venture into the unknown for the next several weeks as starting quarterback Jordan Love recovers from a sprained MCL.

While all early indicators point to Love returning sooner rather than later — like the team not placing him on injured reserve, for instance — the Packers also aren’t going to rush their $220 million franchise QB back in any way. What if Love’s recovery were to take longer than expected and his backup Malik Willis were to struggle?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN addressed whether there would be any scenario in which “the Packers go back to the trade/free agent market as insurance for Malik Willis?”

In the event Love’s injury takes longer than expected to heal, Fowler noted the idea of trading for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might make sense.

Packers Options at Backup QB Are Currently Limited

To be clear, Fowler was blunt about Green Bay’s currently backup options, as they are limited.

“The options are relatively scarce. Free agent Ryan Tannehill is capable and can operate the system, but he hasn’t played since getting hurt in the middle of last season,” Fowler wrote, adding:

“Blaine Gabbert was with Matt LaFleur in Tennessee in 2018. Otherwise, there’s not much. The Packers could raid a practice squad (Arizona’s Desmond Ridder comes to mind), but the preseason was the time to swing a trade for a young quarterback, which the Packers did in picking up Willis.”

Now, if Willis bombs and the Packers — who are legit Super Bowl contenders with Love at the helm — lose a few games, it’ll be interesting to see what happens. Could a move for someone such as Garoppolo be in play then?

Packers Would Have to Be Very, Very Desperate to Trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo

This is all predicated, of course, on Love’s injury taking a bit longer than expected to heal. But knee injuries are not injuries players rush back from, particularly when that player is the future of your franchise.

“If Jordan Love’s knee injury were a long-term one, the Rams’ Jimmy Garoppolo or Broncos‘ Jarrett Stidham might make sense via trade. But this is essentially about surviving Weeks 2-5, which Green Bay can attempt to do with a strong running game and defense,” Fowler wrote.

And if that fails? Jimmy G might be a good add due to his experience. He won two Super Bowls as a backup for Tom Brady while both were with the Patriots, and later led the San Francisco 49ers to

Garoppolo had a subpar 2023 campaign in which he started six games before getting benched in favor of fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell. He completed 65.1% of his passes last season for 1,205 yards, 7 TDs and 9 interceptions.

Garoppolo was ultimately released by the Raiders in March of 2024.

He signed a one-year deal with the Rams after that, and will miss the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

As it stands, the Packers will most certainly ride with Willis.

“It should be noted that Willis played well enough in the preseason that the Titans considered keeping three quarterbacks,” Fowler added. “He’s playing much faster than he did as a rookie.”

Love healing quickly and Willis filling in capably would be the ideal situation for the Packers. But after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles Week 1, the Pack cannot afford to keep losing. We’ll see how it goes.