Packers Cut 2 Defenders Amid Secondary Shakeup

The Green Bay Packers waived two secondary members with injuries. Second-year safety Johnathan Baldwin and rookie UDFA cornerback Marlon Jones were both waived injured.

The team also announced the signing of wide receiver Kisean Johnson. So, this leaves one roster spot open. Whether they add another secondary member or not remains to be seen, but for now, they are down two names in the back end.

Green Bay Packers Waive Two Defensive Backs Competing for a Roster Spot

Baldwin looked like he had his eyes on a roster spot this year. The UDFA from UNLV spent his first season on the Packers‘ practice squad. He showed up to the second training camp motivated and flashed as he pushed to make the roster.

However, he could not stay healthy. Now the team is looking for him to revert to their IR.

Jones has been missing a lot of time at training camp. Considering he is a rookie and is already behind, it was hard to see him making a push for the practice squad, let alone the roster. So, he will likely clear waivers and revert back to the practice squad as well.

Johnson was a UDFA in 2025 who was with the Cleveland Browns. However, he did not make the roster during his rookie year, and the team let him go.

It is interesting because Baldwin was pushing for a roster spot in an open backup slot competition. The addition of Williams gives them a receiver that is far down the pecking order. He might be needed in training camp, but the Packers could need some help in the slot with their next signing.

Packers Secondary Takes Hit with Loss of Promising Baldwin

Javon Bullard is expected to man the slot. However, he just went down with an injury. Right now, the team is thin in the slot behind him. Both Benjamin St-Juste and Keisean Nixon have slot experience. They are both competing for outside work, but if something happened and they were desperate, they would lean on one of them to move into the slot.

Those two will join Brandon Cisse and Bullard as the top four cornerbacks. The fifth cornerback is likely sixth-round rookie Domani Jackson. However, he has not proven much yet. He also does not have slot experience.

Kamal Hadden made the team last year, but he is currently on the PUP. He also does not have much work in the slot. Jaylin Simpson, Shemar Bartholomew, and MJ Devonshire round out the depth.

Simpson is the only one with limited slot experience, and he has just nine snaps. So, if the team wants a legitimate backup who sticks to the slot, that will have to be the player they add with their open roster spot.

It is unfortunate for Baldwin, who clearly had a role open for him. It looked like he was ready to step up and take it.