Packers New Addition Sends Strong Message on Jordan Love

When the Green Bay Packers signed free agent tight end Jonnu Smith, it made plenty of sense. The team needed a tight end; he had familiarity with Matt LaFleur, and he was one of the best options available.

Still, Smith made it clear that there was more to it than that. He signed with the team because it gave him a chance to play with a strong quarterback like Jordan Love. Smith believes playing with Love was the top reason he decided to sign with the Packers when they called.

Green Bay Packers Tight End Jonnu Smith Came to Play With Jordan Love

Smith has only been with the team for a few days, and he still thinks he has seen enough to justify his decision. Smith noted that the way Love leads is mature, and he can understand why the players respond well to him.

“Very mature,” said Smith on the way Love presents himself. “It’s contagious in a positive way. Seeing it firsthand, seeing the kind of person he is, seeing the kind of man he is underneath the helmet.”

Smith noted that the combination of being a leader in the way that Love is, combined with the player that he is, is what makes him such a special player.

Smith also played with LaFleur on the 2018 Titans, so it made things easier on all levels.

Love is the Best Quarterback Smith has Played With

Getty tight end Jonnu Smith signed a 1-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Smith is entering his tenth season in the NFL. He has played with a lot of quarterbacks, but it is fair to wonder if Love is the best one that he has had. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans and spent four seasons there. In that time, he played with Marcus Mariota, Blaine Gabbert, and Ryan Tannehill.

The next year, he signed a free-agent deal with the New England Patriots. He played with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, and Brian Hoyer during that two-year run.

In 2023, he signed with Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons. He played with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. The next year, he signed with the Miami Dolphins. He played with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyler Huntley, and Skylar Thompson.

Then last year, he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he played with Aaron Rodgers, the Hall of Fame quarterback is not quite the player he used to be. Beyond that, Smith could not get on the same page as the veteran. He also started with Mason Rudolph at quarterback for one game.

Most of the names he has played with are not close to being considered similar to Love. So, it makes sense why Smith would want to revive his career in Green Bay after things went poorly in Pittsburgh.

Smith went from 582 yards in 2023 to 884 the following year. Then, he had just 222 yards with the Steelers. The question is whether he fell off at age 30, or whether it was just not a good fit. He seems to think that Love will help prove that he still belongs in the NFL. If so, it could be an underrated signing.