Jordan Love Reacts to Big Christian Watson Contract Extension

The Green Bay Packers locked up wide receiver Christian Watson to a major contract extension this week. There might not be a bigger fan of the deal than Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The signal-caller shared how much the deal means to him while speaking to reporters at the Packers charity softball game Friday night.

“Very happy. Anytime anybody gets a new contract, I’m very happy for them,” said Love, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I know the work Christian puts in. I know the work he’s gonna continue to put in … Excited to get back to work with him.

“He’s very deserving of it.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday the Packers signed Watson to a four-year, $110.5 million extension. The deal included a $31 million signing bonus.

Jordan Love’s Connection With WR Christian Watson

Love was simply being a leader by saying he’s always going to be a fan of a teammate getting a new contract. But clearly, the quarterback loves the idea of Watson staying in Green Bay for the long term.

Since the Packers selected Watson very early in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Watson has become one of Love’s favorite targets. Last season, Watson finished second on the team with 55 targets despite only playing 10 games.

Although he only appeared in a little more than half a season, Watson ended 2025 with 35 catches, 611 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Watson missed the first half of 2025 because of an ACL injury from the 2024 regular season finale. Clearly, that’s past him now, and Watson is poised to be Love’s top weapon, if healthy, in 2026.

With the receiver locked in on a long-term deal, that will remain the case for the foreseeable future as well.

Packers WR Depth in 2026 NFL Offseason

Watson’s contract is the second major deal a Packers wideout has signed this offseason. Jayden Reed received a 3-year, $50.25 million deal from Green Bay in April.

The Packers signed Watson and Reed on the heels of losing fellow wideouts Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason. Doubs left in free agency while the Packers traded Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Doubs led Green Bay in receiving last year while Wicks was third. It’s obviously not ideal for Love that Doubs and Wicks are gone.

That’s all the more reason, though, that he’s happy the team invested to keep Watson.

In 2026, Watson should return to being Green Bay’s WR1 with Reed in support. Last year, Reed had 19 catches for 207 yards with a touchdown but he also only played about half the season (seven games).

Former 2025 third-round pick and wide receiver Savion Williams will be back for the Packers too this fall.

Watson has been a significant big-play threat the past two seasons. He’s averaged 19.2 yards per catch in his past 25 contests.

Coming off the ACL injury, Watson posted 17.5 yards per reception in 2025. That was second best in the league for any receiver from Week 10 to the end of the regular season.

During his most recent healthy season, Watson had 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 21.4 yards per reception.