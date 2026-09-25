Jordan Love Makes Damning Statement on Packers’ Performance After Blowout Loss

The Green Bay Packers suffered what many believe to be their worst and most embarrassing loss in the era of head coach Matt LaFleur.

The team fell 35-14 to an Atlanta Falcons team that was beaten 30-0 by the Carolina Panthers just four days prior – albeit with a different signal caller. Whilst social media called out LaFleur, and in some cases called for his dismissal, quarterback Jordan Love had some fairly revealing comments to make post-game.

When asked by the media following the defeat about what the Packers did well on Thursday night, the sixth year quarterback said he could not pinpoint to any specific thing.

Jordan Loves ‘Can’t Pinpoint’ Anything the Packers are Excelling At

“I can’t pinpoint that there’s one thing I would say right now that we’re doing well. I think there’s a lot of things we need to improve on,” Love said.

Although he did point out that there are “a couple of different plays” that the offense is running well, but that on many other plays the “execution is not where it needs to be.”

Love also spoke about what he himself needs to improve on after the humiliating defeat in the home opener.

“Man, a lot of stuff. I think to start, my footwork in the pocket. I think making accurate throws, my decision-making and reads, going through those things quickly. I think just the feeling I have right now is not good.” Love said

Love Sends Brutal Message to Packers Locker Room Post Defeat

Claiming that there are no singular positive ways in which Green Bay is currently performing is a heavy indictment on the status of the franchise at this moment.

Whilst it may perhaps be hyperbole from Love’s end – particularly given that individuals have stepped up to the plate over the past three games: Matthew Golden, Christian Watson and Lukas Van Ness have all impressed since the start of the season; one would be hard to point to any specific duty on the field that has been done consistently well this year.

Certainly the Packers’ failings seem to go far deeper than any remedy that the return of Micah Parsons can immediately fix.