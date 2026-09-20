Was Jordan Love Injured Against Jets? Packers QB Reveals Hand Issue

The Green Bay Packers had enough injury scares Sunday without adding Jordan Love to the list, but their quarterback did give fans a reason to wonder about his throwing hand during a 20-17 overtime win over the New York Jets.

Love was repeatedly seen shaking out his right hand during the game. He never left, though, and later explained the issue was connected to a hit on his elbow that caused some numbness.

That distinction matters. There was no postgame announcement that Love had suffered a significant new injury, and he finished the game and led Green Bay’s winning overtime drive.

Jordan Love Explains Hand Issue Against Jets

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky relayed Love’s explanation after the game.

“Love said he kept trying to shake out his right hand because he got hit in the elbow and had some numbness.”

Love still played every meaningful offensive snap for Green Bay. He completed 16 of 29 passes for 145 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Packers rallied from a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit.

His second touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Christian Watson with 8:02 remaining, cut New York’s lead to three. Green Bay later tied the game on Trey Smack’s 34-yard field goal before the defense forced overtime.

Love then helped finish it.

On Green Bay’s overtime possession, he completed a 15-yard pass to Chris Brooks and a 14-yard throw to Matthew Golden that moved the Packers to the Jets’ 8-yard line. Smack kicked the winning 26-yard field goal moments later.

Love’s ability to stay in the game and execute late is an encouraging sign, but the numbness will still be worth monitoring with Green Bay facing a short turnaround.

Jordan Love Has Dealt With Elbow Numbness Before

The description of Sunday’s issue is notable because Love has experienced numbness in his throwing hand after an elbow injury before.

In January 2025, Love landed on his right elbow during Green Bay’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears and temporarily lost feeling in his hand. He left that game, though Packers coach Matt LaFleur said afterward that keeping him out was precautionary.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky later reported that Love said the numbness had gone away by the next morning, although his elbow remained sore enough for him to be limited in practice ahead of the playoffs.

Sunday’s circumstances were different because Love never had to leave the Jets game.

There also was no immediate indication from Green Bay that he would undergo additional testing or that his availability for Week 3 was in question.

Still, the timing isn’t ideal.

Green Bay only four days before hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. That leaves limited recovery time if Love’s elbow or hand remains sore after the flight home.

The Packers are already dealing with significant injury concerns after Jayden Reed suffered a neck injury and Zach Bako-Bewele went down with a knee injury on consecutive plays Sunday. LaFleur said afterward that Reed had movement in all his extremities, while Bako-Bewele’s injury could potentially be season-ending.

Love finishing Sunday’s game prevented Green Bay from adding its quarterback to that list.

For now, the answer to whether Love was injured against the Jets is more nuanced than a simple yes or no: he took a hit, experienced numbness in his throwing hand and kept playing.

The next question is how that arm responds on a four-day turnaround.