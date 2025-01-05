Packers Make Critical Injury Announcement on Jordan Love Ahead of Playoffs

The scene on the sidelines at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 5, was terrifying for the Green Bay Packers and their fans alike.

Jordan Love walked off the field shaking his throwing hand profusely before team doctors draped him in a jacket and examined an injury that ultimately knocked the quarterback out for the remainder of the team’s Week 18 contest against the Chicago Bears.

News out of the locker room arrived near the end of the first half, indicating that Love suffered an elbow injury to his throwing arm and was questionable to return. Head coach Matt LaFleur elaborated on Love’s injury and what it means for the team’s Super Wildcard Weekend playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells reporters that QB Jordan Love (right elbow) was held out as a precaution. He’ll be good to go against the Eagles,” NFL Newtork’s Ian Rapoport reported. “He’s much more unsure about Christian Watson (knee).”

Love also spoke about his status for the showdown in Philly during the postgame press conference.

“Jordan Love said he lost feeling in his throwing hand after falling on his arm. Still doesn’t feel 100% right now,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported. “Asked if he feels good about his chances to play in Philadelphia, he says: ‘Yes.'”

Packers Surrendered Nearly 6-Year Winning Streak Over Bears With Loss Sunday

The Packers played Love, along with most of the rest of their healthy starters, with the intention of winning in Week 18 and giving the team a chance to jump up from the No. 7 seed in the NFC to the No. 6 seed.

While just one slot at the back end of the playoff order, Green Bay now faces a considerably more difficult road to the Super Bowl than it would have with a victory over Chicago as well as a Washington Commanders‘ loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders ended up winning their contest on a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which would have slammed the door on the Packers’ chances at the sixth seed regardless.

As it turns out, Green Bay came up just shy of the win it needed, as Bears kicker Cairo Santos booted home a 51-yard field goal as time expired to seal a two-point victory. The defeat ended an 11-game win streak by the Packers over their long-time division rivals.

Packers’ Playoff Road Got Tougher After Late Loss to Bears

The Packers must now play a surging Eagles team that has won 12 of its last 13 games. Should Green Bay escape Philly, the team will be rewarded by traveling to either Detroit or Minnesota to take on the NFC’s No. 1 seed fresh off of a bye week.

The Lions host the Vikings on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 18. The winner will claim the NFC North Division crown as well as the top seed in the NFC playoffs, while the loser will drop all the way to the No. 5 seed and travel to play either the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Wildcard Weekend, depending on the outcome of the Rams’ contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Green Bay lost to the Eagles by five points in a neutral site game held in Brazil back in Week 1. Love also suffered an injury in that game, spraining his knee and leaving the contest before the final drive. He missed two weeks as a result, returning against the Vikings in Week 4 in a game the Packers lost at home by two points.