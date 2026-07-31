Packers’ Jordan Love Gets Blunt Message on 2026 NFL Season

It has taken some time. But Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has ascended to become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay sees Love taking another step in 2026 as long as one thing happens — the Packers offense avoids major injuries.

“[Love’s] helped the Packers achieve three consecutive playoff berths with relatively consistent play over his first three years as a starter and now appears on the cusp of making a jump to stardom,” wrote Kay.

“Green Bay’s brass has assisted this endeavor with shrewd roster construction. Even after parting ways with Romeo Doubs—the team’s most productive pass-catcher in 2025— the team’s top receiving options for 2026 include a litany of recent Day 1 and 2 picks in Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft.

“If the signal-caller and his weapons can stay healthy and reach their collective ceiling, the Packers will emerge as a true offensive force for the first time in the Love era.”

Love entering the elite echelon of NFL signal-callers could make the Packers one of the teams to beat in the NFC. Even while Green Bay dealt with injuries at skilled-positions last season, Love led the Packers to a 9-5-1 record in 15 starts.

Also in 2025, Love posted 3,381 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions.