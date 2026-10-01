Packers QB Jordan Love Sends Blunt Message to His Offensive Line

The Green Bay Packers are in panic mode with their offensive line.

It has been their biggest weakness of the season so far, leading general manager Brian Gutekunst to add several new players to the unit already. The struggles of Green Bay’s offensive line has also become a topic that quarterback Jordan Love can no longer avoid.

Jordan Love Calls out Green Bay Packers Offensive Line’s Pass Protection Issues

Love has been sacked eight times this season, and has been under duress on his throws more often than not. Rob Demovsky of ESPN noted that Love has often had less than 2.5 seconds before feeling pressure.

“According to Next Gen Stats, the Packers have allowed the most “quick pressures” — defined as pressure on the quarterback in less than 2.5 seconds — in the NFL, and it’s not close. Love has been quick pressured 37 times in three games. No other team has allowed more than 28.”

Love finally broke his silence on the Packers’ offensive line pass protection issues while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“That’s an area that we’ve got to improve on, is in pass pro,” Love said. “Making sure we’re going to the right people and sustaining blocks for as long as we can. Give me some time to pick the defense apart. Obviously [it’s] something that we need to improve on.”

Jordan Love Could Have Career Year if Pass Protection Issues Improve

Statistically, Love is off to a nice start in 2026. He ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 844, and has a 6-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His completion percentage is low at 52.4%, but that can mostly be attributed to often having to throw the ball away to avoid sacks.

Love has pushed the ball downfield when given the rare opportunity. While the pass protection issues are hampering him, the run blocking has arguably been worse. The Packers rank dead last in the league in rushing, averaging a lowly 48.7 yards per game.

Considering he has no rushing attack and is constantly under pressure, Love is actually having a great season. He may be in line to break his career high of 4,159 passing yards in a single season, as well as his high of 32 touchdown passes. All of that will be dependent on Green Bay’s offensive line keeping him upright and healthy.