Key Packers Leader Facing ‘More Pressure Than Ever’ in 2026

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is in a bit of a gray area among his peers.

He is considered one of the better QBs in the league, but not quite in the elite category. 2023 was his best season statistically, setting career highs in passing yards with 4,159, and touchdowns with 32. Love has not crossed the 4,000-yard passing or 30-TD mark since then, as his totals have decreased each year.

Jordan Love May Have to Carry the Green Bay Packers More Than Ever in 2026

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Graziano recently posed quarterback-specific questions that all 32 NFL teams will have to confront ahead of the 2026 season. When he got to Love and the Packers, Graziano raised concerns about Love’s supporting cast.

“The Packers will return basically the same group of wide receivers in 2026, but they lost some key players on defense and on the offensive line. There are availability questions surrounding running back Josh Jacobs after he was arrested on domestic abuse allegations. Parsons has come out and said he won’t be recovered until October. The defense has a new coordinator in Jonathan Gannon and could need time to get up to speed in the new system, especially without Parsons.”

Graziano then went on to state that Love will be facing more pressure than he ever has during his career to shoulder the load.

“More than ever in Green Bay, Love will be asked to pick up some of the slack for the rest of the roster. He’s under pressure to stay healthy, to elevate his wide receiver group and maybe to help the offense carry the defense a little bit — at least early in the season. The Packers play in a brutally tough division and always have high expectations. This will be a big year for Love to show if he’s the guy who can deliver on them.”

Love’s struggles aren’t all squarely on his shoulders. Several of his top pass catchers and offensive linemen have been heavily impacted by injuries. The biggest obstacle the Packers face in 2026 is perhaps staying healthy, which will make Love’s job easier.

Packers Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Is a Big Believer in Jordan Love

When Gannon met with the Green Bay media for the first time last month, he revealed that Love was one of the biggest reasons why he joined the Packers.

“This is a good crew on offense,” Gannon said. “Having to try to defend them over the last couple years. Jordan Love, that was a huge thing for me. I think he’s in the top tier. If you got those things right, you probably have a chance to win.”

Gannon went on to describe the qualities he sees in Love.

“He can make all the throws,” Gannon continued. “He doesn’t give you chances to take the ball away. He protects the football. He’s mobile and smart. Accuracy, decision making, his legs — he’s hard to defend.”

Love’s skillset is undeniable. The next step in his development is being a consistent winner. He has yet to reached double-digit victories in a season as a starter, and is 1-3 in the postseason. Once he takes the Packers on a deep postseason run, Love will be considered among the elite QBs.