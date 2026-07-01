Packers’ Questionable Offensive Line Plan Put Under Microscope

Despite being in the dead period between the offseason and training camp, the Green Bay Packers offensive line is still unfinished, per Brett Sobelski of Bleacher Report. Sobelski notes that the team is uneasy at left tackle and right guard, and they need to figure those spots out before their offseason is deemed complete.

“Competition should be expected at right guard and possibly left tackle, depending on how Jordan Morgan fares at his natural position,” wrote Sobelski.

This is fair considering both starters will be jumping into those spots as full-time starters for the first time in 2026.

The Green Bay Packers Need to Lock Down Their Starters in 2026

Morgan is going to start at left tackle despite just one start at the position over the last two years. While he does have 13 starts with the team, only three are at tackle, with two being on the right side. Sobelski notes that Morgan did play left tackle while at Arizona.

However, he fell a bit in the draft because some NFL scouts projected him better as a guard than a tackle. The Packers decision to play him at guard over the past two years solidified that. However, now they are giving him a legitimate look at left tackle.

The issue is that if Morgan does not work out, their only options are Darrian Kinnard and Anthony Belton. Kinnard is a journeyman and has been working at right tackle due to Zach Tom recovering from an injury last year.

Belton is the one getting looks at right guard.

He is similar to Morgan in that he played left tackle in college, but projects best to guard. Belton started eight games at right guard last year. So, he is not completely new to the spot. However, he did not quite hold things down, and he was in the lineup during the Packers’ four-game losing streak to close out the season.

The Packers drafted Jager Burton in the fifth round, and he can play right guard. He has surprised many by getting looks with the first-team offense in OTAs and minicamp. This has been when Belton slides out to right tackle or left tackle due to injuries. Still, Burton could be ready to start at a moment’s notice.

Packers’ Offensive Line Remains Unsettled

Even beyond these two spots, there are questions across the Packers’ offensive line. As noted, Tom is likely to be back by Week 1, but he is not practicing. He is supposed to be the Packers’ only stable option, and now the team is shuffling players at right tackle.

Sean Rhyan is going to start at center. He slid over last year when Elgton Jenkins got hurt, but he has been starting at right guard for the team in the two years prior to this.

Lastly, the team is bringing back Aaron Banks at left guard. They essentially have to because of his contract. However, his play in the first year of his deal did not live up to his contract status. So, this offseason will be massive for all five starters.