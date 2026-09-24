Packers OT Jordan Morgan Put on Blast for Early 2026 Miscues

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up to face the Atlanta Falcons on “Thursday Night Football.”

They will have the opportunity to move to a winning 2-1 record and silence some of the early season criticisms they’ve faced. Although winning cures a lot of things, the Packers do have some fundamental issues they must fix to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender, particularly along the offensive line.

Green Bay Packers OT Jordan Morgan Is Under the Microscope

Morgan took over as the full-time starting left tackle this season, and has big expectations as a former first-round draft pick. Unfortunately, he has yet to live up to that billing. The hosts of “The Green Bay Beat” recently put Morgan on blast for struggling to know the snap count, which is throwing off his timing.

“This is not a team that is expected to miss the playoffs and they can just play a bunch of young guys and watch them develop,” Matt Schneidman said. “This is a win-now team that should be a Super Bowl contender. We’re talking about the blindside protector for their $220 million quarterback not knowing the snap count. Like, get it together.”

Jordan Morgan and Packers’ Coaching Staff Have Shared Responsibilty

As the conversation continued to unfold regarding Morgan’s play, Bill Huber believes the coaching staff shoulders the bulk of the blame.

“At some point the buck stops with the coaches, right?” Huber said. “They drafted this guy in the first round who was a touted prospect. He did play a lot of left tackle in training camp last year. Get it figured out, Butkus (offensive line coach Luke Butkus). I think it’s a coaching thing.”

However, Paul Bretl thinks Morgan is the one who is ultimately accountable.

“With some of these basic things we’re talking about, it’s on the players too,” Bretl said. “Jordan Morgan has to clean that up.”

Morgan received the lowest grade among all Packers starting offensive linemen from Pro Football Focus in Week 2’s win over the New York Jets. In Week 1’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Morgan allowed a team-high five quarterback pressures. Morgan doesn’t have to be an elite player for Green Bay to win, but he can’t be a liability.