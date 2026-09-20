Packers Former 1st-Round Pick Put on Notice

The Green Bay Packers offensive line was exposed against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Most of the concern has been centered around the interior offensive line and the surprising decisions the Packers made at guard. However, that has excused the play of left tackle Jordan Morgan, who was not good in his first real look as a starter.

Morgan struggled in Week 1, allowing five pressures and being graded as the 58th best tackle out of 65 qualified players. After the performance, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report called out Morgan as the one player who has to perform better.

“Morgan was already under a fair amount of pressure when the season began, as he’s being asked to replace former starter Rasheed Walker,” wrote Knox. “Entering Week 2, he’ll be under immense pressure to prove that he’s up to the challenge of starting on the left side.”

Questions already emerged around Morgan entering the year. Now, they are getting louder.

Green Bay Packers Left Tackle Jordan Morgan Called Out After Week 1

Morgan was a former first-round pick. However, he fell to the 25th pick because teams were unsure if he would be better at tackle or guard in the NFL. In his first two NFL seasons, he started in just one game at left tackle. That was a meaningless Week 18 game when the team rested their starters.

In his rookie year, he only started in one game. However, he got work at both left and right guard as a reserve. He got a little more work in his second NFL season. Morgan started in 13 games at four different positions.

He entered the year with 478 snaps at right guard, 256 snaps at left guard, 219 snaps at right guard, and just 51 snaps at left tackle. So, there were questions about how his real debut at left tackle would go, considering he was unable to win the job in past years.

After one week, the Packers’ reasoning for not starting him early has become clear.

Packers Have Optimism Around Offensive Tackles

The reason the Packers’ guards are getting more attention than the tackles is that the tackles still have room for growth. Morgan is a former first-round pick with talent. He has proven he can start at guard; he just needs time to adjust to the new position.

As he grows into his role, he can become a more trusted starter. Zach Bako-Bewele struggled as well, but he was coming back from an injury that ended his 2025 season. He can shake some rust off and look better.

At left guard, the team decided to start Donovan Jennings over Jager Burton, which was a surprise to many. At right guard, they decided to start Jacob Monk over Anthony Belton. Those two decisions could be questioned, and the team could have changed the outcome with those choices. That is why they are getting more heat than Morgan. Still, Morgan has to play better.