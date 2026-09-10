Matt LaFleur Addresses New Jordan Morgan Injury

Green Bay Packers left tackle Jordan Morgan is dealing with a knee injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur tends to think his status for Week 1 will be fine, and he did participate in practice in a limited capacity. Still, his knee impacted him enough that he was added to the injury report.

“There’s always concern when there’s a guy on the injury report. But as far as his availability, we’re trying to build him up to get him in a spot where we feel like he’s ready to go,” said LaFleur.

The Packers now have three potential Week 1 starters on the offensive line featured on the injury report.

Green Bay Packers Added Jordan Morgan to Injury Report With Knee

As things stand, Zach Bako-Bewele is limited with a knee injury as well. He had a partially torn patellar tendon last season that he is recovering from. He has hardly worked with the first team this offseason, but is adamant that it will not impact his ability in Week 1.

Aaron Banks might be a little bit more shaky. He has a knee injury as well. However, Banks has stated that it is more about pain tolerance and handling the issue than an actual recovery. So, if Banks is not feeling right, he might not be able to play. He has said that he is missing time now to be fully healthy for the start of the season.

However, the team needs to see him back in the lineup soon.

This leaves Morgan, who has been mostly healthy this offseason. The team seems to be cautious as they ease him back. Still, they need him to be up to speed for Week 1. So, he has to get a little work in so that he is not coming in rusty.

It will be a fine line to get Morgan ready for his first start at left tackle while also being aware of his injury. He is coming into the season with just 51 snaps at left tackle. Those came in a Week 18 game when the starters were resting.

Packers Leaning on Revamped Offensive Line

Bako-Bewele and Banks are the only starters returning to the spot they started a year prior. Morgan spent most of his 2025 season at guard. The two healthy linemen are jumping into new spots.

Sean Rhyan started at right guard last year, but shifted to center when an injury struck Elgton Jenkins. He will now begin the year at center. The right guard competition came down to the wire, with multiple options competing.

Right now it looks like Jacob Monk is going to get the start. He has just one career start.

So, the offensive line will be a new left tackle who is limited in practice. Their left guard has been out all offseason. Their center played right guard last year. Meanwhile, their right guard was a depth piece last year. Lastly, their right tackle is being eased back into the mix. There are a lot of questions on the offensive line.