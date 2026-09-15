Packers Urged to Sign 14-Year Starter After Week 1 Loss

The biggest issue coming from the Green Bay Packers‘ 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was the Packers’ offensive line. Arguably the biggest position of weakness on the line moving forward is right guard. So, the timing of Bill Huber of Packers OnSI hearing from a source that Kevin Zeitler is willing to return for the right situation might hit a little close to home for Packers fans.

“Wisconsin native, former Wisconsin standout, and longtime NFL starting right guard Kevin Zeitler is ready to roll if he finds the right opportunity, according to a source. (At age 36, that means a team that can win.) He’s only played about 14,000 snaps at right guard,” Huber tweeted.

The Packers need a right guard, and Zeitler is willing to play. He has ties to the home state of the Packers and would probably enjoy ending his career with Green Bay. It also seems to lead to the idea that Zeitler is letting the Packers know that he would sign with the team if they were looking to improve the offensive line. At this point, it would be negligent for the Packers not to kick the tires on the veteran who would be entering his 15th season.

Green Bay Packers Should Look into Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler is going to be 36 years old this season, so there is a chance that the best days are behind him and that he is not up to NFL quality anymore. However, he started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season.

He had a PFF grade of 74.5, which is above average for their scoring. So, the last time we saw him was positive. Zeitler is looking for the right fit and opportunity. Only one team plays in the state he grew up playing in and has a hole at right guard. He could be thinking it is a Packers-or-bust situation.

Packers Have Need at Right Guard

The Packers started Jacob Monk at right guard. They planned to start Anthony Belton, who started in seven games as a rookie last year. However, he struggled in the preseason, and the team started to work him as the backup tackle rather than a starting right guard.

This opened the door for Monk, who entered the game with one career start and 57 career snaps. He is now up to 125 snaps after his start in Week 1. Still, he was one of the lowest-graded players, and head coach Matt LaFleur was met with criticism for his decision to start Monk.

Monk is young and could continue to grow. However, the Packers are in a spot where they are trying to win now. They could continue to roll with the player who has under 200 snaps. Or, they could sign a veteran who has over 14,000 snaps at the position. The longer the Packers go without signing Zeitler, the more heat they will get.