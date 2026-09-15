Packers Former First Round Pick Lands at Bottom of Troubling NFL Ranking

The Minnesota Vikings exposed the Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line in Week 1. Some of the credit has to go to defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who can draw up pressure with his blitzes. However, just as much of the issue is the Packers’ offensive line.

The team started two backups at guard, which was a questionable decision on its own. However, their starting left tackle is a former first-round pick, Jordan Morgan. The team was all-in on him starting this offseason, with expectations of living up to his pedigree. However, if his first start was any indication, it could be a long season.

Of the 60 qualified offensive tackles through the first 15 games of the season, Morgan was the lowest-ranked in Pass Block Win Rate, according to ESPN.

This does not have to do with scheme or blitzes, but rather Morgan allowing his man to get pressure more often than anyone else.

Green Bay Packers Tackle Jordan Morgan Struggles in First Start at Left Tackle

Morgan allowed five pressures, according to PFF. Most were against Dallas Turner, who had nine pressures in the game, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who added four pressures. Peter Bukowski of Locked on Packers highlighted a play where Turner did not need to rely on Flores’s scheme to beat Morgan clean for an impactful pressure that led to an incompletion.

It is fair that Morgan does not have much experience at left tackle, and it might take time to adjust. At the same time, he has not flashed enough to earn the trust that he will improve in his third year.

Packers Need Morgan to Improve in Year Three

Morgan played left tackle in college, but fell to the 25th pick in the first round because there were questions about whether he would be a guard or tackle in the NFL. The Packers’ plan appeared to have been to try him at left tackle, but while they let him develop, they gave him work as a versatile guard option.

After Week 1, Morgan has 119 career snaps at left tackle. He has 478 as a right guard, 256 as a left guard, and 219 as a right tackle.

So, it makes sense for the Packers to give him time to fully lock down the position. At the same time, he could not beat out Rasheed Walker, who is now struggling as a low-end free agent for the Carolina Panthers. This could end up being an issue that lingers with the team all season.

The Packers might end up realizing that Morgan is best at guard. Fortunately for them, they need a guard as well. Unfortunately, it might be hard to find a tackle to replace Morgan.

It will be interesting to see how the third-year veteran bounces back.