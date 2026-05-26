BREAKING: Packers’ Josh Jacobs Arrested on Multiple Charges

The Green Bay Packers were enjoying a relatively quiet, undramatic offseason in 2026; no major questions at key positions like quarterback, no trade drama such as that seen in the Aaron Rodgers years, and with a head coach who is fresh off signing a multi-year extension this offseason.

That changed on Tuesday May 26, when it was reported that All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest at the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department back on May 23 by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jacobs was arrested, and upon him turning himself in was booked into Brown County Jail, on the following charges, including three of domestic abuse.

Battery – Domestic Abuse

Criminal Damage to Property – Domestic Abuse

Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Abuse

Strangulation and Suffocation

Intimidation of a Victim.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jacobs denies these charges.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.” Jacobs’ lawyers, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schoenfeld and Clarence Duhac wrote in a statement.

Josh Jacobs Arrested on Assault Charges

At first glance these allegations, which have been deemed credible enough for him to be arrested, certainly don’t look good for Jacobs, even though the nature of the situation remains a mystery to the press.

Unlike other players facing unfortunate legal situations over the past few days; namely Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice; Jacobs has an otherwise squeaky clean record when it comes to his off-the-field performance.

In fact, the former first round pick for the Raiders declined to partake in more than a bit-part role in the filming of Hard Knocks back in 2019 due to his desire to stay focused on football and not be distracted by the cameras.

And over the course of his career to date, his on-the-field results have been a strong reflection of that. Jacobs has four 1,000+ yard rushing seasons in seven years, three Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro nomination.

Last season the 28-year old put up 929 rushing yards and 282 receiving yards, combining for a total of 14 total touchdowns, the second most of his career.