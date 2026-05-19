Rashee Rice Violates Probation, Ordered to Serve 30 Days in Jail

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has had a somewhat tenuous relationship with multiple federal and statewide legal departments since being drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite having found success on the field over the course of his three years in pro football, Rice has found himself caught up in the law on multiple occasions.

After being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas back in March 2024, the former TCU product was sentenced to five years probation and 30 days in jail, but a completed probation by the wideout would have kept him a free man.

Rice also faced a six-game suspension to start the 2025 season.

And on May 19 it has come out that Rice, having broken his probation by testing positive for THC – the primary psychoactive product found in marijuana – will now have to serve those 30 days as reported by Matt Foster.

“Breaking: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana.

Rice has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail, meaning he will miss #Chiefs OTAs & Mandatory Mini-Camp.” Foster posted on X.

“KSHB41 is working to learn more.”

Rashee Rice Once Again Ends Up in the Headlines

It feels like every time things have died down with regards to Rice’s latest scandal, he magically pops up in the news again weeks later.

After his multi-game suspension was successfully served in late 2025, just a couple of months later a civil lawsuit was filed by Rice’s ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, which claimed that he – amongst other things – “choked, strangled, pushed, hit and headbutted” the plaintiff.

And almost exactly three months after those surfaced in mid-June of 2026, Rice once again lands himself in trouble. Trouble that will force him to miss important practice time with the team later this month and in early June.

How Costly Could this Probation Break Be For Rice?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggests that this could end up being a “nine-figure mistake” for the fourth year pro, who is entering his first contract year.

Under normal circumstances, a player who had produced what Rice has over the course of his first three years in the league; despite him having missed most of 2024 with a knee injury and six games in 2025 with a suspension; would be in for a contract in excess of $25-30 million per year at the very minimum.

Instead, the 26-year old will be looked at as a considerable liability for the Chiefs, or any other team looking to sign him to a long-term deal in the future.

Rice is more than capable of being a number one receiver in the league, and schematically he meshes very well with All-World QB Patrick Mahomes. But the worry will be that at some point in the future Philadelphia native will find himself either in jail or suspended – both of which would be for the second time in his career.

Nine-figures would imply that Breer believes that Rice could lose out on $100 million or more over this (and indeed other) debacles. And he could well be correct.