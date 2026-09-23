NFL Insider Believes Packers’ ‘Early Surprise’ Is Real

The Green Bay Packers have already had their fair share of ups and downs during the 2026 season.

After jumping to a 22-10 lead over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, Minnesota stormed back for a 39-22 victory. The Packers then won a nail-biter in Week 2 over the New York Jets 20-17 in overtime. There have been positives for Green Bay, but there are also some legitimate concerns.

Green Bay Packers ‘Early Season Surprise’ Is Lack of Quality Rushing Attack

ESPN asked each of their 32 team reporters to reveal one early season surprise for their team, and explain whether or not it is sustainable. Here is what Packers insider Rob Demovsky came up with:

Early surprise: “The Packers can’t run the ball.” The Verdict: “Real. Maybe it won’t stay this bad — 64.5 yards rushing per game (ranked 32nd) and 3.3 yards per rush (29th) — but how much better can it really get? Considering the state of the offensive line with all its injuries and the uncertainty surrounding RB Josh Jacobs, who remains on the commissioner exempt list, the likelihood of significant improvement seems remote.”

Green Bay’s top rusher is MarShawn Lloyd, who has just 57 yards on 19 carries. Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson have combined for only 72 yards on 19 carries. There is no timetable for Jacobs’ return, and it’s possible he doesn’t at all.

Packers Need to Get Creative on Offense

Green Bay will have to deal with a makeshift offensive line for the rest of the season. Star right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele is out for the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee against the Jets in Week 2. Guards Aaron Banks and Donovan Jennings are also dealing with lingering injuries.

That is going to make it challenging to run the ball. One way the Packers can help themselves is to get their running backs more involved in the passing game. Lloyd and Brooks are the only ones to catch passes so far this season, combing for just 21 yards on three receptions. Both of those guys, along with Johnson, are very capable receivers.

Manufacturing more touches for wide receiver Skyy Moore could also give the offense a jolt. Moore has been dominant as a punt returner so far, and is electric with the ball in his hands. Dialing up some quick throws to Moore in space, or giving him the ball on end arounds, could create some big plays.