Packers’ Unsung Hero Quietly Played Big Role in Win vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers had a lot of players step up and propel them to victory over the New York Jets in Week 2.

Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness stole the show, however the Packers had many other standout performance from players throughout their roster. Among them was a special teams contributor who is proving to be a game-changing weapon.

PR Skyy Moore Was X-Factor in Green Bay Packers’ Week 2 Win vs. Jets

An under-the-radar signing for the Packers during the offseason was wide receiver/kick returner Skyy Moore. It wasn’t a high-profile move, but it was an important one. Green Bay hasn’t gotten much out of its return game in a long time, but Moore is quickly making up for that.

Midway through the second quarter, Moore returned a punt for an impressive 43 yards, which reached the Packers’ 46 yard-line. That set Green Bay’s offense up with great field position, but unfortunately it went three-and-out and punted the ball.

Moore came up big again late in the fourth quarter, returning a punt for a whopping 63 yards all the way to the Jets’ 19-yard line. That led to the Packers tying it up with a field goal 17-17. The game eventually went into overtime, with Green Bay coming out on top 20-17.

Skyy Moore Can Be a Game-Changer for Packers in 2026

It will be huge for Green Bay’s offense if Moore can consistently set the unit up with good field position throughout the season. The Packers are a work in progress offensively, but a legitimate return game would go a long way in helping. Moore began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs as a second-round draft pick in 2022.

Although he never quite developed into the wide receiver the Chiefs hoped for, Moore did make an impact as a punt returner. In 2025 he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he averaged an impressive 27.5 yards per return. Following Sunday’s win over New York, tight end Tucker Kraft had huge praise for Moore.

“Best in the league … I told him, ‘When that ball’s coming down in the air, man, you gotta just keep reminding yourself you are the best in the league at what you do’,” Kraft said.