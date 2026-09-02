Josh Jacobs Gets Cold Outlook on His Future With Packers

The future is uncertain for Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

After being placed on the commissioner exempt list, Jacobs is out indefinitely and cannot attend games or practices. However, he is permitted to spend time at the Packers’ facilities and be with his teammates.

MarShawn Lloyd Predicted to Keep Green Bay Packers’ Starting RB Job Even if Josh Jacobs Returns

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Graziano recently made one bold prediction for each team as we near the start of the 2026 season. When he got to the Packers, Graziano advised to not be surprised if third-year player MarShawn Lloyd secures the starting running back role and never gives it up — even if Jacobs eventually returns.

“It seems Lloyd will get the first crack at the starting job, and the coaching staff likes what it has seen from him throughout the offseason and training camp. Even if Jacobs is cleared to come back (and there’s certainly a world in which he is not), he has no more guaranteed money left on his contract after this season, and the Packers could be transitioning at running back anyway. If Lloyd shows he can handle the job and stay healthy, he could keep the RB1 role.”

Injuries May Be Only Thing Holding MarShawn Lloyd Back From Having Breakout Season

The Packers selected Lloyd with the 88th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, just one month after signing Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract. The two were supposed to make a dynamic duo, but injuries halted Lloyd in his tracks. He has missed nearly the entirety of his first two NFL seasons, appearing in just one game.

However, Lloyd has remained healthy throughout offseason OTAs, training camp, and preseason so far in 2026. He has the potential to be electric with the ball in his hands, possessing big-play speed and good receiving skills. Lloyd should get the first crack at being Green Bay’s lead back, but the newly acquired Kaleb Johnson will likely also factor in. If Jacobs is able to return to the field this season, the Packers could have one of the deepest running back groups in the NFL.