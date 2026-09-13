NFL Clashes With Court Over Josh Jacobs Video as Suspension Looms

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs‘ legal battle is over but potentially severe discipline from the NFL could still be on the way. How severe may depend on whether or not the league can obtain video evidence of Jacobs’ crimes that the court has ordered sealed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the league is aggressively hunting the video.

“Green Bay Packers are not going to have Josh Jacobs today, he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List,” Rapoport said on Sunday, September 13. “My understanding is the NFL wants to interview Josh Jacobs. That will happen. They’re also trying all sorts of legal maneuvers to try to get the video of the incident that has since been barred by the court. So we’ll see if the NFL is able to do that before suspending him.”

Josh Jacobs Still Faces NFL Punishment, Vikings Game Likely Won’t Count Toward any Suspension

Jacobs moved his court date up approximately two months and then pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges (battery and criminal damage to property) stemming from a domestic incident in May involving his then girlfriend.

The running back will not serve any jail time, though he has been ordered to pay a fine of $1,000, pay restitution to the victim, seek counseling and avoid any contact with the victim.

Jacobs’ decisions were part of an effort to get off the Commissioner’s Exempt List as quickly as possible, which is the equivalent to paid leave and removes his eligibility to practice or play in any games.

However, with the league’s investigation ongoing, Jacobs was unable to get off that list before Week 1. As such, it is unlikely that Sunday’s missed opener against the Minnesota Vikings will count toward whatever suspension the NFL ultimately levies.

Multiple predictions from analysts and reporters place Jacobs’ likely punishment in the range of 2-6 games.

Josh Jacobs Has Spoken Only Once About Legal Issues

Jacobs spoke publicly about the incident during his court appearance last week.

“I fully understand the seriousness of the situation and I take full responsibility,” Jacobs said, per a report from Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Jacobs’ lawyers also released a statement following the conclusion of his court case.