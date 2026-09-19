Packers Get Good News in Latest Josh Jacobs Update

The Green Bay Packers will not have running back Josh Jacobs at their disposal this week against the New York Jets, or probably for multiple games afterwards, but his return is not quite so distant as it may seem.

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reported on Saturday, September 19 that while Jacobs remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List pending the conclusion of the NFL’s investigation into his off-field legal transgressions, the time the RB is missing prior to his likely suspension is going to count toward that punishment whenever the league hands it down.

“Jacobs remains on the commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he gets his full game check of $566,666 while being unable to practice or play. When he is eventually suspended, he will be credited with time served,” Jones wrote. “For example, if after three games on the exempt list Jacobs is suspended six games by the league, he will be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Lions. He would have to pay back the three game checks he received while on the exempt list.”

Josh Jacobs’ Actions in Court Reflected Desire to Resolve Legal Matters Prior to Start of Packers’ Season

Jacobs and his lawyers were certainly aware of this stipulation, which is why they petitioned a Wisconsin court to move up his initial appearance two months from mid-November to mid-September.

It also may have affected Jacobs’ decision to plead no contest to two misdemeanors connected to the domestic incident that led to his arrest in May and subsequent charges.

Jacobs faces no jail time for either the misdemeanor count of battery or the misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. He has incurred some financial penalties and must also attend counseling and avoid contact with the victim in the case, a woman who is now his ex-girlfriend.

Packers Running Back Josh Jacobs, Ex-Girlfriend Both Fighting for Court to Seal Video of Domestic Incident

The holdup in the NFL’s levying of punishment, which is all but a guarantee, is a video of the incident in question.

That video’s existence is confirmed, and it was part of Jacobs’ court proceedings. However, both the Packers RB and the victim in the case have petitioned the court to seal the video and make it unavailable to any outside entities.

Meanwhile, the league is exhausting all legal avenues in an attempt to gain access to the footage, which would then inform its decision-making process with regards to discipline for Jacobs.

“On Thursday, a judge rejected a proposed order to seal video evidence related to the case, though it’s possible, if not likely, the request will be refiled next week and accepted,” Jones reported. “Jacobs and his ex-girlfriend have hoped to keep the video evidence out of the public’s view, which would also keep it from the NFL’s reach.”

If the league obtains the video, Jacobs could end up missing more of the season than if it does not. It appears likely, though, that the Packers will be without their starting running back for at least the first six games of the campaign.

Until then, or whenever Jacobs is eligible to return, Green Bay will rely on MarShawn Lloyd as its primary running back. Chris Brooks served as RB2 in the season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings, while Kaleb Johnson did not play.

The Packers offense finished the day with 21 carries for a total of 66 yards and no touchdowns.