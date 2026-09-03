Packers Implored to Make Blockbuster Trade, Pair Micah Parsons & Super Bowl Edge-Rusher

The Green Bay Packers just watched the Minnesota Vikings sign two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Kyle Van Noy to round out their pass rush, and perhaps it is the Packers’ turn next.

Kay Adams of FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show beseeched Green Bay brass on Wednesday, September 2 to go all-in by making an aggressive play for Josh Sweat of the Arizona Cardinals.

“Josh Sweat to the Packers. Come on!” Adams said. “This would be a huge deal, a huge step toward bringing that Lombardi [Trophy] back.”

GM Brian Gutekunst Debunked Reports of Josh Sweat Trade Talks, Didn’t Say Packers Would Not Consider Him

General manager Brian Gutekunst dispelled rumors of a Sweat trade on Tuesday while speaking with media members.

“No one from our organization has had a conversation about Josh Sweat from anyone at Arizona,” Gutkunst said, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. “That’s coming out of thin air. Someone is making stuff up, because that never happened.”

But as Adams pointed out on her show, Gutekunst only said no talks have taken place. He did not say Green Bay has no interest or would never entertain a deal that would reunite Sweat with new Packers’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, his former head coach in Arizona and his DC with the Philadelphia Eagles before that.

“I know [Gutekunst] said this week convos with the Cardinals — they haven’t taken place,” she continued. “He also didn’t shut the door. Did you guys hear him say no?”

Micah Parsons, Josh Sweat Pairing in Green Bay Would Create Among Top Pass-Rush Duos in NFL

Sweat, a Super Bowl champion who sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes two and a half times in that game on his way to a ring, is coming off a career-high 12 sacks in 2025.

Adams argued that he would be a perfect stopgap solution alongside Lukas Van Ness while Micah Parsons is sidelined for at least the first four games of the year, and possibly more, due to continued rehabilitation from his ACL injury.

She also contended that a duo of Sweat and Parsons could prove enough to put Green Bay’s defense over the top and render the team truly competitive with the likes of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at the top of the NFC this season.

“I don’t know, he’s one of the best pass-rushers in the league. Adding him is not just about weathering the storm as Micah is gone,” Adams added. “What if they’re like, the duo? What if they’re the best one? Why wouldn’t they be?”

Sweat is likely to cost at least a third-round pick in a trade, and possibly even a second-rounder. Either is a lot for the Packers to give up after dropping two first-round selections to the Dallas Cowboys in the Parsons deal back in August 2025.

However, Sweat is still in his prime at 29 years old and also has three years remaining on his $76.4 million contract.