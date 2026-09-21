Former Cowboys Starter Headlines Packers’ 3 DB Workouts

The Green Bay Packers worked out three players after their Week 2 win against the New York Jets, per the league’s transaction wire. Defensive backs Chris Edmonds, Wande Owens, and Juanyeh Thomas were all brought in for workouts on Monday.

The Packers were already thin in their safety room. They signed Kahlef Hailassie to their practice squad a couple of weeks ago. Their depth at safety features just Kitan Oladapo, behind Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney.

So, even if the team does not make an initial move, or if there is not a significant reason for the workouts, it makes sense for the team to bring these players in.

Green Bay Packers Workout Three Players

Chris Edmonds was a 2024 UDFA signed by the Cleveland Browns. He has just 11 defensive snaps in his NFL career, with three coming in 2024 and eight coming in 2025.

However, he has played all over the Browns’ defense in the preseason. He has 369 snaps in three preseasons. However, 2026 was his worst preseason in Cleveland, and with a new coaching staff, they decided to let him go.

After two years in Cleveland, he is hoping to stick on the Packers.

Wande Owens was a UDFA in 2025. He spent his rookie year on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. He played 45 snaps in the preseason as a rookie and competed to stick on the practice squad with 58 snaps in 2026.

However, the Bills also had a new coaching staff come in on the defensive side of the ball. So, Owens was no longer a priority. The former New Hampshire product is looking to stick for his second season in the NFL.

Thomas has the most NFL experience. He was a UDFA in 2022 and spent time on active rosters from 2023 through 2025. He played 549 defensive snaps for the Dallas Cowboys over that time. He had four career starts, with three coming last season.

In 2025, he played 264 snaps for the Cowboys. He spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason in 2026. However, they did not keep him.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was familiar with Thomas, whom the team signed. However, Thomas was not with Pittsburgh for long.

If the Packers sign any of these three, they will be practice squad additions.

Packers Defense Looks Strong in Win

The Packers are 1-1, and things have been sloppy through two weeks. However, the defense under Jonathan Gannon has not been the issue. The Packers have been hurt by penalties and short fields set up by the offense. However, on a per-down basis, they have been one of the best defenses in the NFL.

They rank 18th in EPA/play. This shows they give up big plays that lead to points. However, they are sixth in success rate allowed. On a per-down basis, they are not allowing big plays.

Once they settle in, and the offense helps, the defense could be a strong unit.