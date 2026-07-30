Packers Sign Former Bills Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers worked out ten players after their second training camp practice. That included four wide receivers. The team ended up signing one of those wide receivers, Kaden Prather.

The signing likely comes in correspondence with the Packers placing Brendan Rice on the NFI.

Green Bay Packers Sign Wide Receiver Kaden Prather

Prather was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL draft. He played at the University of Maryland and was a two-year starter after transferring from West Virginia.

He produced 175 yards during his rookie year at West Virginia, and followed that up with 501 yards in his sophomore year. He moved on to Maryland, where he recorded 666 yards in his third college season. Then, he produced 624 yards in his final year.

This was just enough to get him drafted. However, he did not get many chances in the preseason. He was banged up for most of the summer and only appeared in one preseason game. In that game, he played ten total snaps, ran six routes, and had just one incomplete target.

The team placed him on the IR after the preseason, ending his year. However, a week later, they released him from the team altogether.

Prather caught on with the Louisville Kings in the NFL this offseason. He produced just nine catches for 148 yards, but he was a part of the team that won the UFL Championship.

Green Bay tried out Elijah Cooks, Elijhah Badger, and Titus Atimalala-Mokiao, and Prather was able to stand out amongst the four of them. Now he has a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Prather Joins Deep Packers Depth Chart

Prather will replace Rice on the depth chart, but that does not give him a clear path to the roster. Rice was projected to be released before the final 53-man roster, so there is a good chance that Prather will as well.

He does have being a former draft pick on his side. He is also very young, in just his second season out of college. However, the Packers’ wide receiver room has some names that push him down.

At the top are obviously Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed. They also have Savion Williams, who is earning trust as a gadget player who can do more. Skyy Moore is also nearly a lock due to his ability in the return game. So, it is almost impossible to crack the top five without injury.

The team can keep six receivers, but there is a long list of options competing for the role.

Isaiah Neyor and Bo Melton are the strongest candidates to win the job. Neyor has already turned heads at training camp. The team also has rookie UDFA J. Michael Sturdivant, who has some people excited and predicting he can make the roster.

Will Sheppard does not bring much potential, but he was with the team last year, which gives him a slight edge over Prather. Right now, Prather is here for the preseason, and that might be it.