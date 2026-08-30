Packers Trade for Josh Jacobs’ Replacement in Deal With Steelers

The Green Bay Packers have to guard against running back Josh Jacobs missing time to start the season following off-field legal issues, and the team did exactly that by executing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, August 30, which is also roster cutdown day across the NFL.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN broke the news via a report on social media.

“Trade: The Steelers are trading running back Kaleb Johnson to the Packers,” Fowler posted to X.

The third-round pick out of Iowa in 2025 played in 10 games for Pittsburgh during his rookie campaign. However, his work was limited to just 51 snaps on offense and 11 snaps on special teams.

Johnson carried the football just 28 times for 69 yards last season and made one catch for nine yards on two targets in the pass game. He also returned eight kickoffs for 190 yards.

Johnson has three years remaining on his $6.4 million rookie contract and will play the upcoming campaign at 23 years old.

Josh Jacobs Could Miss Multiple Games to Start Season Due to Misdemeanor Charges

Prosecutors in Brown County, Wisconsin have officially charged Jacobs with two misdemeanors (battery and criminal damage to property) after police arrested him in May on suspicion of domestic abuse.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to Jacobs’ legal concerns and his future with the team during a press conference on Friday evening, August 28.

“I fully anticipate him being a member of our team,” LaFleur said. “I think you’ve got to let everything play out, but I anticipate him being a member of our football team.”

Remaining on the team, however, does not mean that Jacobs will be available to play in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 13.

The NFL could decide to suspend Jacobs before then, which is a reasonable possibility given the league’s history of discipline with regards to similar legal issues.

Another possible outcome is that the NFL adds Jacobs to the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would place him on paid leave from the Packers until he resolves the criminal charges he currently faces.

MarShawn Lloyd Could Start in Josh Jacobs’ Stead, Packers Cut Backup RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Green Bay still has MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks on the RB depth chart alongside Johnson and Jacobs. The team cut Pierre Strong Jr. following its deal with Pittsburgh to acquire Johnson.

Lloyd is currently second on the depth chart and could be in line for the starting role if Jacobs misses any time to start the season. It is unclear if Johnson might challenge Brooks for the RB2 spot and/or Lloyd for starting snaps if Jacobs must sit out for one game, or several, to begin the campaign.

Due to injury concerns, Lloyd has appeared in just one contest over two years in the league after the Packers selected him in Round 3 of the 2024 draft. Brooks, meanwhile, has played in 41 games over the course of his three-year career but has never earned a start.