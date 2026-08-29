Steelers’ Kaleb Johnson Could Land With AFC North Rival: Analyst

Running back Kaleb Johnson faces an uncertain future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pundits have discussed Johnson as a cut or trade candidate for a few weeks.

If he doesn’t stay with the Steelers, Dallas Cowboys have been one of the more popular rumored landing spots for the running back. But Johnson could also stay in the AFC North with a Pittsburgh rival.

That’s what 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi suggested on X about 36 hours before the Steelers have to make their final roster cuts.

“Rumor: The Bengals are eyeing Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson. If he’s cut. And could possibly try trading for the 3rd round bust RB,” wrote Fillipponi.

Cincinnati has very little depth behind Chase Brown. And really liked Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft. He went to Cincy for a draft visit.

“Stay tuned.”

Johnson is a cut or trade candidate this weekend because he will be no better than RB3 when the regular season begins. The Steelers have Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle as their top two running backs.

Preferably, the Steelers will have a third running back on their roster with more versatility. Johnson can’t cover kicks or really play any role on special teams.

The NFL roster cut deadline is 6 pm ET on Sunday, August 30. The Steelers must trim their roster to 53 players by that date and time.

Pittsburgh began making cuts Friday. But of the 11 players the Steelers parted with, Alex Tecza was the only running back.

Could Kaleb Johnson Land With the Cincinnati Bengals?

Getty 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi floated the idea the Cincinnati Bengals are interested in acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson.

It’s important to note Fillipponi was up front with the idea Johnson landing with the Bengals was a “rumor.” It would have been more substantial if Fillipponi “reported” the Bengals were interested.

93.7 The Fan has the reputation for stirring the pot on certain topics. That’s what could be going on here with the notion of Johnson potentially staying in the AFC North with the Bengals.

A Johnson trade to Cincinnati is unlikely. Regardless of how much the running back has struggled, the Steelers shouldn’t agree to a trade that sends a second-year former third-round pick to a division rival unless the trade compensation is very significant.

Having said all that, Fillipponi’s information is correct. The Bengals could be looking for running back depth through the waiver wire Sunday night or before roster cuts even occur. Johnson also visited the Bengals during the 2025 NFL Draft process.

Johnson has local ties to Cincinnati as well. He played high school football at Hamilton High School, which is about 45 minutes north of Paycor Stadium.

As a rookie last season, Johnson ran for just 69 yards while averaging 2.5 yards per carry. He also caught one pass for nine yards in 10 games.

Johnson was a healthy scratch for the final three games of the 2025 regular season. He also didn’t play in the postseason.