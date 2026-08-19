Former Sixth-Round Pick Emerging as Valuable Packers Defender

The Green Bay Packers have not been able to find a competent backup slot cornerback. Once their starter, Javon Bullard, went down with a foot injury, the team has been shuffling at the position. However, it is starting to look like they have found the answer to their questions with Kamal Hadden.

Hadden returned to the lineup for team drills for just three practices, but he has been working with the first team in the slot for all of the practices. Hadden has also been making plays in that role. It has caught the attention of head coach Matt LaFleur, who feels he has been looking like a natural in the slot.

“I think he’s doing a good job of picking it up,” said LaFleur on Hadden playing the slot. “One thing that we saw from him a year ago is he’ll throw his face in the fire a little bit and fit up in the run game. That’s what you need at that position.”

Hadden played 37 snaps for the Packers last year, but he was an outside cornerback. Now, he is transitioning to the inside.

Green Bay Packers Giving Kamal Hadden Chance to Win Backup Slot Job

Hadden was a sixth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs used Hadden in the slot in the preseason of his rookie season, but he did not make their active roster. The Packers picked him up from the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2024, and he was active for two games in Green Bay as a rookie.

In the 2025 preseason, the Packers used him on the outside, and he was active for ten games in 2025 in the regular season due to special teams.

Hadden was injured at the start of 2026, so he did not play in the preseason opener. However, the Packers’ secondary had issues, which opened a chance for him to climb the roster despite not playing. Now, he is leading the battle for the backup slot.

Packers Are Shuffling in the Slot

The first name to get a chance in the slot when Bullard went down was Johnathan Baldwin. Baldwin immediately got injured as well and was waived with an injury settlement. After that, it has been Kitan Oladapo.

Oladapo is the Packers’ third safety and would need to shift back to the back end if either Xavier McKinney or Evan Williams got hurt. However, Oladapo struggled in the preseason loss to the Steelers. He missed a couple of tackles and looked out of sync. So, they are moving to Hadden as the next option now that he is healthy. This will allow Oladapo to focus on safety.

As long as he stays healthy, Hadden should be the person to step into the slot with the starters in the second preseason game. Bullard is not expected to miss time in the regular season. However, it would be reassuring to lock down the backup slot. Right now, that appears to be Hadden.