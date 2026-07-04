Packers Quietly Have One of NFL’s Best Success Stories

Finding Undrafted Free Agents who turn into starters is one of the harder things to do in all of football. So, the Green Bay Packers should be satisfied to know that starting cornerback Keisean Nixon is not only good enough to start for their team. He is one of the best UDFAs in the NFL, making the All-UDFA team from Pro Football Focus.

“Nixon is the most established member of this cornerback group,” wrote Daire Carragher. “His play can be inconsistent at times, but his versatility remains invaluable.”

The team focused on the best players at every position who were UDFAs. Nixon joined James Pierre of the Minnesota Vikings as the two outside cornerbacks. Ja’Quan McMillan was listed as the slot cornerback.

The Green Bay Packers Have the Best UDFA Outside Cornerback in the NFL

According to Approximate Value, Nixon is the second-best cornerback of All-UDFAs to be an active player in the NFL. The only player rated ahead of him is Kenny Moore

Moore had a long and impressive career, but last year was the worst of Moore’s career, as he is nearing the end of his career. The Indianapolis Colts released Moore, who is currently a free agent. That is why he is not included on the team.

The only other notable cornerbacks to be UDFAs and have experience on the outside are Charvarius Ward, Jonathan Jones, Michael Davis, Darious Williams, and Pierre. Ward is coming back from a season-ending injury, and both Davis and Williams were benched last season.

So, for as much as it is impressive for Nixon to be such a strong UDFA, the reality is that not many UDFAs start in the NFL, let alone start at cornerback. He is one of just a few names to stand out. The fact that so few players make it after going undrafted should speak to how impressive it is for Nixon to make the list.

Nixon Enters a Pivotal Season with the Green Bay Packers

Nixon started his career as a return threat. He made the team for three seasons with just one start due to special teams. However, after three years with the Raiders, he signed with Green Bay, and his career started to take off.

He played in just 290 snaps during his first year with Green Bay. However, the past three years have seen Nixon as a full-time starter, with 45 starts over that time. He has helped them both inside and outside as well.

He played 752 snaps in the slot to 60 on the outside in 2023. Then, in 2024, he shifted to 340 slot snaps and 605 outside snaps. Then, last year, the change was full. He played 994 snaps on the outside and just seven in the slot.

Due to his shift in role, he might be looking for a new contract. Reports are that he might sit out the first few days of training camp if an adjustment to his deal is not made. The Packers might be apprehensive because Nixon was better in the slot than he was on the outside. So, the two remain with an unresolved dispute.

Despite being a great find for the team, he now enters a potentially contentious offseason.