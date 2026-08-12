Packers Starter in Danger of Losing Job After Rough Camp

Green Bay Packers veteran cornerback Keisean Nixon has had a less-than-stellar training camp. So much so that it has some doubting if he will hold onto his starting position. Bill Huber of the Packers on SI noted that Benjamin St-Juste and Brandon Cisse worked with the first team ahead of Nixon at times.

While they could be mixing things up for a session, Huber also astutely pointed out that the coaching staff that had ties to Nixon is gone, and this current coaching staff is tied to the success of St-Juste and Cisse more.

“Don’t forget: Nixon followed former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia from the Raiders and became an every-down cornerback under former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley,” wrote Huber. “New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has no history with Nixon but was part of the staff that added Brandon Cisse and St-Juste.”

Nixon entered training camp with hopes of getting a raise from the Packers. Now, he is hoping to keep his job.

Keisean Nixon is a Loser From Green Bay Packers Training Camp

Things have not broken the way that Nixon wanted in the past two seasons. He started his career as a UDFA and a special teams asset for the Raiders. He spent the 2019-21 seasons there before joining the Packers in 2022.

Nixon became a star return man for the Packers, and eventually moved into the starting slot role. Nixon started for two seasons in the slot and was becoming a rising cornerback. However, he was better in 2023 than he was in 2024. In 2025, the team tried to shift him to the outside.

However, that did not go nearly as well. It is hard to see him moving back inside due to the changing defense and the arrival of Javon Bullard. However, he might not be what they wanted him to be on the outside.

This is also the last year of his contract. So, the Packers might not be afraid to move on after this year if things do not work out.

Packers Have Competition to Push Nixon

When the Packers signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round, the initial thought was that veteran cornerback Carrington Valentine was put on notice. That is likely the case, but Cisse appears to be ready to start sooner than expected.

The early thought was that St-Juste would push Valentine this year, and Cisse could start next year. However, there is an argument to be made that Cisse has been better than St-Juste already. So, Cisse can push to start this year, and St-Juste will also be in the mix.

This is what is pushing not just Valentine, but also Nixon out of the picture. Nixon still has a chance to shine this preseason. Beyond that, neither St-Juste nor Cisse has locked down anything yet. However, the tides are starting to turn against Nixon. It would not be a surprise if there were reports that Nixon is in jeopardy of losing his starting spot now.