Packers Sign 6-Foot-3, 250-Pound Converted Tight End

In lieu of a significant NFL trade deadline acquisition, the Green Bay Packers conducted business as usual Tuesday. That meant making a practice squad addition before the NFL trade deadline.

According to the league’s transaction wire, the Packers signed tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. The team also announced the transaction on its official website.

“Fletcher (6-3, 250), a rookie out of Rutgers University, originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 8, but was released after training camp,” wrote Packers.com. “He spent the first month of the season on the Indianapolis Colts‘ practice squad.

“In college, Fletcher appeared in 41 games with 16 starts, recording 46 receptions for 373 yards (8.1 avg.) and two touchdowns. He moved to tight end from defensive end prior to the 2024 season.

“Fletcher will wear No. 43 for the Packers.”

Fletcher converted to tight end after two seasons along the defensive line at Rutgers. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, he played 17 games at the position in college, posting 46 catches.

As a senior last year, he averaged 9.1 yards per reception. Fletcher scored his two receiving touchdowns during his junior campaign.

Packers Add TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. to Practice Squad

As the team website indicated, the Packers will be Fletcher’s third team. The tight end spent training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. The Buccaneers released Fletcher at the NFL roster deadline in late August.

Then, Fletcher joined the Indianapolis Colts for roughly a month.

That experience with two other teams could help Fletcher on the Packers practice squad. But he’s a long shot to appear in a game.

The Packers have four healthy tight ends on their active roster with Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith, Mark Redman and Josh Whlye. More than likely, the best case scenario for Fletcher will be to develop on the team’s practice squad the rest of the season and earn an offseason contract.

Fletcher is one of two tight ends on the Packers practice squad entering Week 10. Green Bay also has tight end Drake Dabney on the squad.