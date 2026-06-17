Former Packers ‘Tough, Violent’ Edge Rusher Joins NFC Foe: Report

Edge rusher Keshawn Banks hasn’t been on Matt LaFleur’s roster with the Green Bay Packers in more than two years. But the Packers could see the former undrafted free agent during the 2026 regular season.

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Banks signed an offseason contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Falcons are signing edge rusher Keshawn Banks, the latest UFL player to land with an NFL team,” wrote Garofolo on X. “Banks, an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2023 who played three games for the Patriots in ’24, had five sacks and a league-high 11 TFLs this season for the UFL Storm.”

Banks entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in the spring of 2023. At that time, NFL Draft Buzz highlighted his skills as a tackler.

“He can move laterally and chase in pursuit,” read his draft profile at NFL Draft Buzz. “A tough, violent tackler with non-stop motor, he also shows good awareness when dropping into coverage.”

Banks signed with the Packers following the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn’t make the team’s roster out of the preseason but spent the fall on the Packers practice squad.

The edge rusher made his NFL debut for Green Bay during the NFC divisional round in January 2024. He’s spent the past two seasons with the New England Patriots and in the UFL.

LaFleur and the Packers could see Banks with the Falcons during Week 3 of the 2026 regular season.