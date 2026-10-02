Kevin Zeitler Makes Feelings Clear on Starting for Packers

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran guard Kevin Zeitler earlier this week. Despite that, he has a strong chance of starting at right guard for the team on Sunday.

Zeitler noted that he is prepared to start, and playing for six different teams over 14 years had him ready for the moment.

“Being with so many teams, I kind of have experienced a lot of this in my own way,” admitted Zeitler on picking up a new playbook quickly. “So I have been able to associate it with things I’ve done in the past. So I think if they need me out there right away, I think I’ll find a way to get it done.”

Zeitler admitted that picking up the playbook and the language will be the hardest thing to do. Physically, he is not worried. He admitted that while he has never signed with a team after training camp, it has led to him feeling better at this stage of the season than he usually would. Zeitler said that physically he feels great.

“You don’t have to go through training camp and all of that,” said Zeitler on why he feels so fresh. “You don’t have all of that wear and tear on you at this point of the year. Kind of interesting getting in at this point. Now it’s just acclimating, getting the muscles firing again, and all of the muscle memory is coming back real quick.”

Starting right guard Jacob Monk has not only been a disappointment, but he is also currently missing practice with a quadriceps injury. He has been ruled out, so the team needs someone to fill in. Zeitler is the likely option.

Green Bay Packers Could Start Kevin Zeitler in Week 4

Getty offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.

Speaking of a quadriceps injury, the reason the Packers could not sign Zeitler earlier was that he was recovering from quadriceps surgery that he underwent in the offseason. The Packers were unsure of his status and decided to give the players who worked in training camp a chance.

However, Monk has struggled, and now he is injured. The Packers ended up signing veterans Laken Tomlinson, Mekhi Becton, and Zeitler all in the last week.

Zeitler is the most likely option to step in at right guard.

Packers Have a Need at Right Guard

Zeitler will be starting his 15th NFL season when he takes his first snap with the Packers. He started his career as a first-round pick with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012.

He spent his first five seasons there before signing with the Cleveland Browns. Zeitler spent two years in Cleveland and then signed with the New York Giants for two more seasons.

In 2021, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent three years in Baltimore and made the first Pro Bowl of his NFL career. Then, in 2024, he signed with the Detroit Lions. Lastly, Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2025. In total, he has made over $100M and has 213 career starts. That has led to over 14,000 career snaps at right guard.