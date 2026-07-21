ESPN All-Backup Team Reveals Packers Decision They Regret

When the Green Bay Packers let Kingsley Enagbare walk in free agency, they might not have realized they were losing one of the best backups at his position in the NFL.

Bill Barnwell from ESPN went through every team’s best backups and put together an All-Backup team. The roster featured at least one player from every roster, but built out an entire roster of backup players. The New York Jets‘ representative was the former Packers draft pick Enagbare.

“Enagbare was signed to a one-year, $9 million contract this offseason after racking up 11.5 sacks over his four seasons as a reserve in Green Bay,” wrote Barnwell. “He had 25 tackles for loss over that span, hinting at his impact as a run defender. He’ll serve as the early-down half of an edge rotation on our roster.”

The pick is a testament to the development of Enagbare, but also a warning to the Packers, who have a need on the edge.

Green Bay Packers Let Kingsley Enagbare Walk in Free Agency

Enagbare was a former fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He posted three sacks during his rookie season, which is impressive for a day three pick.

Enagbare remained in his depth role and recorded two sacks in the following season. Then, in 2024, he recorded 4.5 sacks, setting a career high. While Enagbare only recorded two sacks in 2025, he had nine quarterback hits, which set a career high.

Enagbare had 25 pressures as a rookie, according to PFF. He posted 27 in year two, 26 the following year, and then 25 pressures in 2025. This speaks to the level of consistency he has shown since being drafted.

That is the type of player you want to have as a backup, which is why Enagbare could be missed.

The Packers Could Regret Losing Enagbare if Their Rushers Do Not Step Up

The biggest issue with letting Enagbare go in free agency is that Micah Parsons is not healthy. Parsons tore his ACL last year and is expected to miss the beginning of the following season. Without him, they get thin at edge rusher quickly.

Lukas Van Ness is a former first-round pick, but he had even fewer sacks than Enagbare last year. He could not make a team like this because he is a starter for the Packers.

The team will also be leaning on some of their young and unproven talent. Brenton Cox was a UDFA who has developed since being added by the Packers in 2023. Still, he has come along a bit slower than Enagbare. He is now entering his fourth year and has five career sacks. He struggled to pass up Enagbare on the depth chart as well.

So, the key might be rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton. He has upside and potential, but this is a fourth-round pick entering his rookie season.

Dennis-Sutton had a strong NFL combine and might have been a faller in the draft. Still, they could be putting big expectations on his plate in his first NFL season.

While the Jets have more cap space than Green Bay, they signed him to a modest deal, and they expect him to be a depth piece for them. It is a bit concerning when a depth rusher for the Jets would be a likely starter on your roster. That shows where the Packers stand at edge rusher as they enter the season.