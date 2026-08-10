Packers Reunite With 6-Foot-1 WR After Tryout

The Green Bay Packers hosted three wide receivers for tryouts this past weekend. The Packers elected to sign one of the them the following day — Kisean Johnson.

According to the NFL transaction wire Sunday, the Packers signed Jackson to a contract. The deal came about six and a half months after Green Bay initially waived Johnson.

Last season, Johnson was with the Packers for a few weeks. The team signed him to its practice squad on January 6. His release came on January 20 after Green Bay’s playoff exit.

During that time, Johnson didn’t dress for a game.

Besides Johnson, Kobe Hudson and Cornell Powell were the other two wide receivers who tried out for the Packers on Saturday. Green Bay also hosted quarterback Seth Henigan for a tryout.

Packers Bring Back WR Kisean Johnson

Johnson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent last year. He signed with the Cleveland Browns, who he spent the 2025 preseason with last August.

Johnson, though, didn’t make the team. His next NFL opportunity came with the Packers in January.

Green Bay needed another wideout and pursued a reunion with Johnson because of injuries the team has at the position. SI on Packers’ Bill Huber reported both Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed didn’t practice Sunday. But Johnson was there to participate to fill in.

Johnson appeared in two preseason games for the Browns last season. He didn’t have a reception.

The wideout played most of his college career in the FCS for Alabama State. But during his final collegiate campaign, he posted 75 receptions, 925 receiving yards and seven touchdowns at Western Kentucky.

With Johnson, the Packers now have 11 receivers on their roster.