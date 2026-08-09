Packers Forgotten Signing Suddenly Making Roster Push

When the Green Bay Packers signed Mark Perry to their practice squad before the final week of the 2025 season, it did not look like a move of any significance. However, right now, one Packers beat reporter has him looking like a favorite to nail down a roster spot entering the 2026 season.

Bill Huber of Packers On SI points to a numbers game and special teams value as reasons for Perry to stick.

“The Packers usually keep five safeties,” wrote Huber. Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams and Javon Bullard are locks for three spots, and Kitan Oladapo probably is a lock for a fourth. Who would be the fifth? Mark Perry has been part of the No. 1 kickoff unit throughout camp.”

If Perry remains first-team on kickoff, he is going to be a lock. The fact that they usually keep five safeties and he is in the mix for that spot only cements it more.

Green Bay Packers Unknown Signing is Turning into Potential 53-man Roster Candidate

Perry was a UDFA from TCU who initially signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. He was waived during roster cutdowns, and he signed with the Houston Texans two days later.

He stuck on their practice squad for just three weeks before he was let go. However, he signed with the New England Patriots the next week. He spent the rest of his rookie season with the Patriots and then signed a futures deal.

However, they cut him before training camp, and he picked up with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans waived him in training camp, and he signed with the Chicago Bears.

However, the Bears cut him two weeks later. After spending the year on the sidelines, the Packers signed him to their practice squad to close out the year. They brought him back to training camp in 2026, and now he is making legitimate noise.

Mark Perry Has Strong Standing in Packers Safety Depth Chart Entering Preseason

The Packers have Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney as their starters. As Huber notes, Bullard is viewed as a safety as well. However, they just lost his backup, Johnathan Baldwin, for the season.

So, the only other options for the fourth and fifth spots are Kitan Oladapo and Murvin Kenion. Oladapo is ahead of Perry on the defensive depth chart and has had a special teams role as well. He played 199 snaps on special teams for the Packers last year.

This should lock him down as the fourth safety. Kenion is a rookie UDFA. He could make a run at the roster, but right now everything is pointing to Perry being the fifth safety on the depth chart.

When you add in the special teams value, it is hard to find a reason for the team to cut him.

From a name that was brought in to add depth before the playoffs to a player that has a strong chance to make the 53-man roster. It has been an impressive climb for Perry in just under nine months.