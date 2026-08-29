Kyle McCord Sends Clear Message to Packers Before Roster Deadline

The Green Bay Packers have a pretty steady quarterback depth chart. Before Sunday’s roster cut deadline, the team already knows Jordan Love is its starter behind center with Tyrod Taylor his backup.

The drama in the Packers quarterback room is whether the team will also retain Kyle McCord on the roster as a third signal-caller.

After the team’s final preseason game Friday night, McCord shared what it would mean to him to be on Green Bay’s roster to open the 2026 regular season.

“That would be huge. That’s been the goal since I signed here, to make the 53 [man roster],” McCord told reporters after the preseason finale. “I feel like my development over the past eight months since I signed here, has been awesome. Just being in that room with the coaches and the guys in there. That’s the goal.”

As his last on-the-field statement before that message, McCord completed 22 of 35 passes for 226 yards versus the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason finale. McCord also had four touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Packers’ Kyle McCord Plays Well in Preseason Finale

Getty Green Bay Packers QB3 Kyle McCord sent the team a message before final roster cuts.

McCord shined throughout training camp and the preseason. Against the Denver Broncos, he had 12 completions on 19 attempts for 118 yards in Week 2. During his Packers preseason debut, McCord went 12-for-16 with 102 yards versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former 2025 sixth-round quarterback turned heads during training camp as well. That’s led pundits to believe McCord has found a home in Green Bay.

After spending his rookie campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback certainly feels that way. He went on to explain to reporters Friday why he’s so taken with the Packers.

“The coaches for sure, being in that room with [Luke Getsy]. Coach LaFleur has been great too. There’s just a lot of great offensive minds in the building,” McCord added. “Then the two guys I’m in the room with in Jordan and Tyrod. Obviously, Jordan going on Year 7 and Tyrod going on Year 16. They’ve seen a lot of football. They’ve been in my position as a young quarterback in the league.

“Having those two guys has been great, and I think just the overall vibe for the quarterbacks. Being able to go out and play aggressive, push the ball down field, take shots. I think that’s just my game. I feel like it’s just a really good fit.”