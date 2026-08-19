Packers’ Recently Cut Quarterback on Jeff Hafley’s Radar for Dolphins

Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan are sniffing around another former Green Bay Packers player, this time eyeing their recently released rookie quarterback.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire for August 19, the Miami Dolphins hosted former Packers undrafted rookie quarterback Kyron Drones on Wednesday for a tryout.

Drones played the final two offensive series of the Packers’ 28-9 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, throwing an incompletion on his only passing attempt and taking three sacks as both drives ended with three-and-outs. Two days later, the Packers waived Drones, citing an interest in getting backup Kyle McCord more snaps.

“That’s exactly it,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday when asked if they cut Drones to get more work for McCord. “I thought Kyle went in there and did a nice job. As you know, there are limited reps in every practice, and it’s truly hard to get four guys prepared to play football.”

The Dolphins aren’t exactly light on quarterbacks at the moment, either.

While former Packers quarterback Malik Willis is the clear starter, the Dolphins also have a few youngsters — Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski — vying for the top backup role on their 53-man roster; though Ewers is dealing with an injured groin.

Perhaps Ewers’ injury could open the door for Drones to sign with Miami, even if it is only a temporary roster role to continue his development as an NFL quarterback.

Dolphins Added Multiple Ex-Packers in 2026 Offseason

The Dolphins are not quite the Packers of the South just yet, but there is no denying that an influx of talent — both players and coaches — found their way to Miami in 2026.

The Dolphins hired Sullivan, a longtime Packers personnel and scouting executive, as their new general manager in early January. Weeks later, he brought in Hafley as the Dolphins’ new head coach after his two seasons as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator.

Since then, the Dolphins have added several other former Packers. Sullivan and Hafley, who were on hand in Green Bay to witness Willis revitalize his career as Jordan Love’s backup, landed the 27-year-old quarterback as the Dolphins’ new starter in free agency. They also signed former tight end Ben Sims for depth and his fullback capabilities.

Hafley also poached several members of LaFleur’s coaching staff; although, in fairness, most of them were defensive coaches who worked directly under him in his two years. Sean Duggan (linebackers coach), Ryan Downard (defensive backs) and Wendel Davis (defensive quality control) also secured spots on his initial Dolphins coaching staff.

Additionally, Packer Report’s Easton Butler has reported that the Dolphins have called the Packers inquiring about a potential trade for cornerback Carrington Valentine, an indication that Hafley still has his eyes on Packers defenders who worked with him.

Don’t be surprised if the Green Bay-to-Miami pipeline continues.

Kyle McCord Boosting Stock as Packers’ Backup QB

The Packers did more than just clear a fourth quarterback off their roster. LaFleur also issued a huge vote of confidence for McCord — a 2025 sixth-round pick for Philadelphia who found his way to Green Bay’s practice squad last year — after the Steelers loss.

While the Packers scored their only nine points on field goals, McCord stood out more than the other backup quarterbacks who played for them. He completed 12 of his 16 passes for 102 yards, outshining veteran competitor Tyrod Taylor (4-of-8, 21 yards).

“Yeah man, he went out there, and I thought he showed everything that you look for in a quarterback in terms of the poise to stand and deliver,” LaFleur said August 14 of McCord. “And then, just the situational ball, critical situation. The guy, I don’t think he’s ever had a live rep of that. We’ve done it in walkthroughs and jog-throughs, but never a live rep, and for him to be able to take that … I thought was phenomenal.”

McCord will have another chance to impress the Packers’ coaching staff and make his push for the No. 2 role on the depth chart when they take on the Denver Broncos in their second game of the 2026 preseason at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, August 21.