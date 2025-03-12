Packers Lose 2,400 Yard Running Back To NFC Foes In Stage 2 Of Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers established a solid foundation at the running back position in 2024.

Josh Jacobs proved himself to be well worth the $4 year, $48 million contract signed last offseason with another Pro Bowl year, whilst backups Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks acquitted themselves nicely as competent backups.

All this was done without rookie third round pick, Marshawn Lloyd, and former RB2, AJ Dillon, the latter of whom missed the entirety of 2024 with a neck injury.

And it seems like Dillon may well have played his last snap for the Packers, as reports came out that the former 2nd round pick has been signed by NFC competitors, and reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

BREAKING: Former #Packers RB AJ Dillon is signing with the #Eagles, per sources. Dillon, just 26 years old, has 2,428 yards and 18 total TDs. pic.twitter.com/alrvFzyRV1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2025

Dillon was always going to be an interesting situation for Green Bay going into 2025, particularly since his 1-year, prove it-esque deal in 2024 was effectively wrote off due to his injury.

He now joins a bona fide Super Bowl contender in the Eagles, and will have an opportunity to compete for the backup RB slot behind reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, after the departure of current backup, Kenneth Gainwell, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

