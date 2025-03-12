Hi, Subscriber

Packers Lose 2,400 Yard Running Back To NFC Foes In Stage 2 Of Free Agency

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Matt LeFleur
Getty
Matt LeFleur

The Green Bay Packers established a solid foundation at the running back position in 2024.

Josh Jacobs proved himself to be well worth the $4 year, $48 million contract signed last offseason with another Pro Bowl year, whilst backups Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks acquitted themselves nicely as competent backups.

All this was done without rookie third round pick, Marshawn Lloyd, and former RB2, AJ Dillon, the latter of whom missed the entirety of 2024 with a neck injury.

And it seems like Dillon may well have played his last snap for the Packers, as reports came out that the former 2nd round pick has been signed by NFC competitors, and reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dillon was always going to be an interesting situation for Green Bay going into 2025, particularly since his 1-year, prove it-esque deal in 2024 was effectively wrote off due to his injury.

He now joins a bona fide Super Bowl contender in the Eagles, and will have an opportunity to compete for the backup RB slot behind reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, after the departure of current backup, Kenneth Gainwell, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More to follow…

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Lose 2,400 Yard Running Back To NFC Foes In Stage 2 Of Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x