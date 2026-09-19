Packers’ Lukas Van Ness Disciplined Severely for Illegal Vikings Hit

The NFL came down hard on Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness for what it classified as an illegal hit against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Van Ness will pay a fine of $17,911 for a “blow to the head/neck” after his hit on Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz in the second half of the Packers’ season-opener last Sunday, per NFL.com.

Van Ness was also part of a play on Kyler Murray that knocked the quarterback out for the game with a concussion in the first quarter, though the league doled out no punishment to the OLB for that incident. Safety Javon Bullard was the other Packers defender involved in the Murray play, and the NFL did not fine him for any on-field activities during Green Bay’s loss in Minneapolis.

“Two Packers were fined from the Week 1 game vs. Minnesota: Lukas Van Ness: $17,911 for a hit on the QB — but apparently not the one on Kyler Murray. According to the NFL it was for a third-quarter hit on Carson Wentz,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported via X on Saturday, September 19. “Evan Williams: $7,087 for a hit on a defenseless player. Javon Bullard, who was penalized on the play that took out Kyler Murray, was not fined.”

Murray will not play in Minnesota’s Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, meaning Wentz will get the start at Soldier Field.

Lukas Van Ness Has Recovered From Concussion of His Own Suffered Against Vikings Last Week

Van Ness suffered a concussion of his own against the Vikings and spent the week working back toward active status for the Packers’ upcoming road game against the New York Jets.

Without Micah Parsons in the lineup for at least the first four weeks of the season while on IR recovering from his torn ACL, Van Ness has assumed the role of the Packers’ top pass-rusher. He had a solid outing against Minnesota, producing three QB pressures, two hurries and a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

Van Ness participated in multiple practice sessions this week, and Demovsky reported on Saturday that he will play against the Jets on Sunday.

“Lukas Van Ness has cleared concussion protocol and will play tomorrow at the Jets, but Javon Hargrave has not and has been ruled out,” Demovsky wrote on social media.

Lukas Van Ness Could Remain With Packers for Years Into Future

Van Ness, who tallied 8.5 total sacks across his first three seasons in the NFL, is playing on the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.

However, the team picked up its fifth-year option on the former first-round selection, which means he is under contract in Green Bay through 2027.

Van Ness will earn $13.75 million next season, though the Packers could decide to extend him to lower his salary cap hit in 2027 — an outcome that is more likely if Van Ness can remain healthy and productive for most of the current campaign.