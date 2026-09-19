Vikings’ Carson Wentz Gets Urgent Update After Named QB1 vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings are rolling with Carson Wentz against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, but it could be his last ride under center based on the latest Kyler Murray update.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell named Wentz the team’s starter on Friday, September 18, as Murray continues to navigate the NFL’s mandatory concussion protocol following a first-quarter hit against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

However, O’Connell noted in the same press conference that Murray is highly likely to be healthy enough to play in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kevin O’Connell anticipates Murray will clear protocol next week. https://t.co/IOa4AtcQAg — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 18, 2026

“Kevin O’Connell anticipates Murray will clear protocol next week,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported via X on Friday.

Wentz played well against the Packers, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback victory.

Given his success, some speculation has swirled that Minnesota might consider sticking with Wentz if he has another good game against the Bears in Chicago.

Others have pushed back against that notion, though the one thing everyone can agree on is this: Wentz has no chance to keep the QB1 job if he does not show up in a big way at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Vikings Want to See What They Have in Kyler Murray, Which Means Wentz Must Make Himself Impossible to Bench

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed the opportunity at Wentz’s fingertips heading on the road to play an incomplete Bears defense that injuries have depleted even further since the start of training camp.

“Wentz is set up for success in Week 2,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “He got hot last week versus Green Bay, and Chicago just allowed 361 passing yards to Bryce Young.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, however, that Minnesota wants Murray to play because of the intrigue remaining with regards to how he might unlock potential elements of the offense that don’t exist with Wentz under center.

“I think with Kyler … everyone was looking forward to seeing the different dimensions this offense can have with a really dynamic quarterback who could move to throw,” Rapoport explained. “I’d be surprised if [Wentz] was their starting quarterback. Kyler is gonna come back, and I would expect it to be him.”

Carson Wentz Must Continue to Make His QB1 Case Against Bears in Chicago

That does not necessarily mean Wentz can’t stave Murray off ahead of Week 3 and/or claim the job back at some later date if he can show out in Chicago this weekend.

Since joining the Vikings ahead of the 2025 campaign, Wentz has made six appearances and five starts for the franchise (2-3). He has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,349 yards, nine TDs and five INTs over that stretch.

Wentz also beat out JJ McCarthy for the QB2 job this preseason after entering last year as McCarthy’s backup. With Murray out, McCarthy will serve as Wentz’s backup QB in Chicago on Sunday.