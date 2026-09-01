Packers Get ‘Really Hopeful’ Update on Injured Pass Catcher

The Green Bay Packers will begin the 2026 season without Luke Musgrave, but general manager Brian Gutekunst doesn’t expect the tight end’s neck injury to end his year.

Musgrave was placed on reserve/PUP Sunday after spending all of training camp on the active/PUP list. That guarantees he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The bigger question has been whether he would make it back at all.

USA Today’s Ryan Wood reported Tuesday that Gutekunst said he is “really hopeful” Musgrave will play at some point this season.

That is the most encouraging update Green Bay has given on Musgrave since the neck issue surfaced during the offseason.

Packers GM Gives Hopeful Luke Musgrave Injury Update

Musgrave’s injury dates back to organized team activities in June and kept him out throughout the preseason.

When training camp opened in July, Gutekunst acknowledged Green Bay was still trying to determine whether the injury could become a long-term issue.

“We’re working through it to see if it’s something long term or not,” Gutekunst said at the time, according to Packers On SI’s Bill Huber.

Gutekunst also stressed that Green Bay takes a particularly cautious approach with injuries involving the head and neck.

The Packers ultimately moved Musgrave to reserve/PUP during Sunday’s roster cutdown. The Packers’ official website confirmed Musgrave joined Micah Parsons and defensive tackle Jordon Riley on the list, which makes all three unavailable for at least the opening four games.

Musgrave, 25, is entering the final season of the four-year rookie contract he signed after Green Bay selected him No. 42 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

His career has already been interrupted by injuries.

According to the Packers’ official website, Musgrave played 11 games as a rookie, catching 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown. He was limited to seven games in 2024 before finally playing all 17 games last season, when he caught 24 passes for 252 yards.

He has 65 receptions for 649 yards and one touchdown through three seasons.

Packers Added Tight End Help While Luke Musgrave Recovers

Green Bay did not wait until Musgrave returns to reinforce the position.

The Packers signed veteran Jonnu Smith to a one-year contract on Aug. 27 and then acquired tight end Mark Redman from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2028 seventh-round pick three days later.

Packers.com’s Mike Spofford wrote that strengthening the tight end room became “a point of emphasis” during the final roster decisions because Musgrave never came off PUP during camp.

Tucker Kraft remains the starter after returning from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 season. Green Bay also has Josh Whyle, Smith and Redman on the active roster.

Smith gives the Packers the most accomplished insurance option. The 31-year-old has 345 career receptions for 3,529 yards and 30 touchdowns and spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The extra depth buys Green Bay time with Musgrave.

There is no firm return date, and reserve/PUP means the earliest he could be activated is after Week 4. Gutekunst’s latest comments also stop short of guaranteeing when Musgrave will be medically cleared.

For a player entering a contract year after an uneven first three seasons, every missed game carries additional weight.

Still, the message from Green Bay is considerably more encouraging than it was when training camp opened.

In July, the Packers were still trying to determine whether Musgrave’s neck injury might be a long-term problem. As the regular season begins, Gutekunst now expects to see him back on the field before it ends.