Packers Trade With Rams for Tucker Kraft Insurance in 2nd Major Add on Cutdown Day

The Green Bay Packers are rounding out their position groups on offense via the trade market on a day that will also see the team part ways with several players on the path to its initial 53-man roster.

After dealing for running back Kaleb Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers just minutes before news broke that the NFL will place starting Packers RB Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner’s Exempt List ahead of the regular season, Green Bay executed a second trade with the Los Angeles Rams for tight end Mark Redman.

“Source: The #Rams are trading TE Mark Redman to the Packers,” Jordan Schultz reported via X. “Former Louisville star was an undrafted free agent in 2025 who spent last year on LA’s practice squad.”

Redman, who stands at six-feet, five-inches tall and weighs 258 pounds, played college football at Washington (two years), San Diego State (two years) and Louisville (one year).

He finished his collegiate career with 84 receptions for 902 yards and eight TDs across 54 games played, though almost all of that production came during his last three years in school (38 appearances).

Tucker Kraft Should Return to Packers’ Starting Lineup in Week 1

Redman will play behind starter Tucker Kraft, who was on a Pro Bowl track last before tearing his ACL halfway through the campaign.

Rehabilitation from that injury has limited Kraft throughout training camp and the preseason, but the tight end has looked good when on the field and is tracking toward 100 percent health ahead of the season opener, which will take place in Minnesota exactly two weeks from today.

“There wasn’t another guy in the league that was doing it as well as I was,” Kraft said in June, per Bill Huber of ON SI. “Outside zone, inside zone, screen game, down the field — as far as putting it all together, I felt like I was at a great spot.”

Also on the Packers’ depth chart at TE is Jonnu Smith, who the team signed in free agency following his release from the Steelers.

Luke Musgrave, Injured, Could Be Out in Green Bay After Packers Deal for TE Mark Redman

The decision to trade for Redman may spell the end for Luke Musgrave in the green and gold, as he is currently sidelined with a neck injury. Musgrave was a second-round pick of the Packers in 2023, the same year they selected Kraft in Round 3.

However, Kraft is likely to sign extension sooner than later if he proves he has fully recovered from his ACL issue, while Musgrave has been unable to separate himself due to injury issues and poor-to-mediocre play when he has gotten opportunities in Kraft’s stead.

A steady flow of information on Green Bay’s cuts and decisions to waive players will continue throughout Sunday afternoon, and Musgrave’s name is one to potentially watch for in that regard.