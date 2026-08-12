Packers Former Draft Pick Opens Up On Long-Awaited Chance

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has finally been healthy for a couple of weeks in a row and is expected to have a significant role in the preseason opener. Lloyd described the experience as good and noted that he is enjoying having the ability to make mistakes, but then come back and learn from them.

He also noted that just being on the field with his teammates has been helpful to his progression. Despite being a third-round pick entering his third season, this is the first real chance he gets to work on improving his game. That could be vital for the Packers.

Green Bay Packers Running back MarShawn Lloyd is Learning From Mistakes in Training Camp

Lloyd had one carry in the 2024 preseason before he went down with a hamstring injury that ended his preseason. Then, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second week of the regular season.

The following season, Lloyd suffered a groin injury in July before the preseason started. He came back and played in the preseason, but had just six carries for 15 yards. He left that game with a thigh and hamstring issue that ended his season.

Lloyd has been practicing in full and is expected to get a real workload in the preseason. If he can handle that, it will be the first time the former draft pick enters the season with legitimate expectations.

Lloyd Enters Wide-Open Running Back Room

Lloyd was listed as the third running back on the Packers’ unofficial depth chart. He was behind Christopher Brooks, who might not get to play in the preseason opener. Brooks does not have the experience or pedigree to hold the backup job if Lloyd is healthy and looks like the team expects, though.

Beyond that, star running back Josh Jacobs is unlikely to play in the preseason. He is currently banged up, and given the workload he has taken in the past couple of seasons, the team might be smart to let him rest in the offseason.

Still, Jacobs is also coming off of a down year, and he has legal issues hanging over his head. This could easily be the last season that Jacobs is with the Packers.

So, this preseason is not just about winning the backup job. He could use that to push into the work that Jacobs is getting this year. If he makes the most of those carries, the team could feel comfortable moving on from Jacobs and not finding an outside replacement.

So, Lloyd could be entering his fourth NFL season with a legitimate workload on his plate. That would coincide with his contract season as well. If he plays well for two straight years, the Packers would feel better with an extension. So, for as tough as things have been in the first two years, the next two seasons still present a chance to make something of himself. We will see if Lloyd can stay healthy in the preseason this year.