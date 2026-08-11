Several Packers Put on Notice by First Depth Chart

While the first depth chart of the season is always deemed unofficial and is always going to change after a few preseason snaps, it is also a fun baseline to dissect as the Green Bay Packers get ready for the preseason.

There are a couple of standout notes, and a few competitions highlighted within the depth chart.

The thing to watch from here will be who climbs the depth chart, and which players did not take advantage of their standing?

Green Bay Packers Release First Depth Chart of 2026 Season

The first note when going through the offense is seeing Chris Brooks ahead of MarShawn Lloyd at running back. Lloyd has been healthy and has looked explosive in the preseason. Meanwhile, Brooks has not been as reliable.

However, the team is not quite ready to hand anything to Lloyd. The next interesting note came on the offensive line.

The team is listing Anthony Belton as their starting right guard. It is fair to say that the job still belongs to Belton for now. However, in the past couple of days, they have tried to shift Belton out to tackle more. They have been working Jacob Monk and Jager Burton into the spot.

However, this depth chart puts Monk at left guard and Burton as the backup center. Donovan Jennings, who might not make the roster, is behind Belton right now.

Whether he continues to hold onto the job or not will be seen. However, right now the other two are versatile enough that they are not pushing Belton.

Green Bay Packers Have Competition on Defense Entering 2026 Season

The defense draws even more interest. Barryn Sorrell is currently listed as the starter who will replace Micah Parsons. He has been praised for his leadership this offseason. Brenton Cox and Collin Oliver are currently the second string. This pushes rookie fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton into the third-string depth category.

On the interior defensive line, Karl Brooks is listed as a starter. It is likely because free agent addition Javon Hargrave has not been healthy enough to handle the role. However, Warren Brinson is also ahead of rookie third-round pick Chris McClellan. So, the new faces have some work to do to climb the depth chart.

The last battles that will have all attention are in the secondary. Most important is outside cornerback. Right now, Carrington Valentine is listed as a starter. However, he has been missing time due to a hamstring injury.

Beyond that, rookie second-round pick Brandon Cisse is starting to shine in training camp. He is listed with the second team but could make a push to start with a strong preseason.

Another interesting note is that Kamal Hadden is listed as the backup in the slot. Right now, safety Kittan Oladapo has gotten work in the slot. However, Hadden has not been healthy, so he could not take the role. Lastly, Mark Perry appears to be firmly in the mix to lock down a job as the backup safety.