Packers Potential Big-Play RB Gets Cold Water Thrown on Newfound Health

Third-year running back MarShawn Lloyd has risen his expectations this spring. Lloyd has done that mostly just being on the field in a significant fashion for the first time since August.

But A to Z Sports’ Wendell Ferreira isn’t ready to predict it will continue.

In an article where he had to buy or sell the offseason buzz around different players, Ferreira “sold” on the idea Lloyd will stay healthy.

“Sell, at least for now. This is not about projecting that Lloyd will get hurt again, but it’s about being patient. Last year, Lloyd participated in the entire offseason program and early in training camp. Then he went to play a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts and suffered a new hamstring injury,” wrote Ferreira.

“Hopefully for the Packers, Lloyd will finally be healthy for a full season. And the early signs are promising. However, because of his track record with injury issues, it’s hard to reach definitive conclusions before the pads come on and the bullets actually start flying.”

Injury Resume for Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd has proven to be healthy this offseason. But based on history, it’s more than fair to have a wait-and-see approach with the 25-year-old.

The running back has dealt with serious injuries since his college career. Lloyd sat out his first season at South Carolina during 2020 because of a torn ACL.

Then as an NFL rookie in 2024, Lloyd missed two months on injured reserve. The running back then couldn’t play all of last season because of an injury.

Because of those ailments, Lloyd has played in just one NFL game over two seasons.

Last season, Lloyd didn’t land on IR until August. If the running back makes it through the preseason with his healthy, then that will be something for the Packers to be truly excited about entering 2026.