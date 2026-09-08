Packers Reveal Telling MarShawn Lloyd Plan Ahead of Week 1

The Green Bay Packers know MarShawn Lloyd brings something different to their backfield. What they don’t appear ready to do is hand him Josh Jacobs‘ job outright.

With Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list entering Week 1, Green Bay has Lloyd, Chris Brooks and newly acquired Kaleb Johnson on its active roster. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich made it clear Tuesday that all three could be involved while the Packers figure out exactly what they have.

“It’s gonna be running back by committee for a little bit to see where everyone is at. … (Lloyd) definitely has explosive ability, playmaking ability,” Stenavich said, according to Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz.

That “for a little bit” qualifier may be the most telling part.

Packers Taking Committee Approach With MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd has long been one of Green Bay’s more intriguing offensive players, but injuries have limited the 2024 third-round pick to six regular-season carries over his first two NFL seasons.

He finally made it through a healthy training camp this summer and showed some of the burst the Packers have been waiting to see. Still, Stenavich’s comments suggest Green Bay wants to see how Lloyd responds to a regular-season workload before deciding how much more it can put on his plate.

The Packers don’t exactly have a proven alternative waiting behind him.

Brooks has 108 career carries for 481 yards over three seasons, while Johnson arrived in Green Bay in an Aug. 30 trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson, a 2025 third-round pick, managed 69 yards on 28 carries as a rookie.

That leaves Green Bay replacing one of the league’s most established workhorses with three backs who have combined for little NFL production.

Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season after piling up 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first year with Green Bay. He was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list Aug. 30 and cannot practice or play while there.

For now, Stenavich appears willing to let the available backs sort out the pecking order on the field.

MarShawn Lloyd Gets Encouraging Pass Protection Review

One thing that could help Lloyd earn more of those snaps is his ability without the ball.

Stenavich offered an encouraging assessment of Lloyd’s pass protection when asked about it Tuesday.

“He’s shown to be pretty solid. I think that’s a nice thing about him. … From what we’ve seen from practice and everything like that, he’s done a nice job. He’s a very willing protector. He knows what to do,” Stenavich said, according to The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn.

That’s an important piece of the equation for a running back trying to stay on the field.

Lloyd’s explosiveness has never been the primary question. Green Bay drafted him No. 88 overall out of USC after he averaged 7.1 yards per carry during his final college season, and the Packers have continued to speak highly of his playmaking ability even through his injury issues.

Now he has his clearest opportunity yet.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Sept. 1 that the team is hopeful Jacobs will play again this season, but there is no firm timetable for his return.

Until then, Green Bay doesn’t seem interested in naming a temporary feature back.