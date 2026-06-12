Packers Potential Key Depth Edge Rusher Deemed Minicamp Loser

There was reportedly quite a bit to like for Matt LaFleur at Green Bay Packers minicamp this week. But there was also some things to dislike.

SI on Packers’ Bill Huber went through both the positive and negatives from the week of practice on Friday. Notably, Huber called edge rusher Collin Oliver one of the team’s five biggest losers from minicamp.

“A fifth-round pick last year, recurring hamstring injuries sidelined him for OTAs, minicamp and training camp. He finally started practicing late in the season and provided some impact in his NFL debut at Minnesota in Week 18,” wrote Huber.

“Oliver, however, once again missed all of OTAs and minicamp due to injury. The Packers need all the pass rush they can get without Micah Parsons. Can Oliver deliver it?

“Who knows after an opportunity to hone his craft went down the drain.”