Hi, Subscriber

Packers Potential Key Depth Edge Rusher Deemed Minicamp Loser

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Matt LaFleur Collin Oliver
Getty
SI on Packers' Bill Huber called Green Bay Packers edge rusher Collin Olver a loser from Matt LaFleur's 2026 minicamp.

There was reportedly quite a bit to like for Matt LaFleur at Green Bay Packers minicamp this week. But there was also some things to dislike.

SI on Packers’ Bill Huber went through both the positive and negatives from the week of practice on Friday. Notably, Huber called edge rusher Collin Oliver one of the team’s five biggest losers from minicamp.

“A fifth-round pick last year, recurring hamstring injuries sidelined him for OTAs, minicamp and training camp. He finally started practicing late in the season and provided some impact in his NFL debut at Minnesota in Week 18,” wrote Huber.

“Oliver, however, once again missed all of OTAs and minicamp due to injury. The Packers need all the pass rush they can get without Micah Parsons. Can Oliver deliver it?

“Who knows after an opportunity to hone his craft went down the drain.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

0 Comments

Packers Potential Key Depth Edge Rusher Deemed Minicamp Loser

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x